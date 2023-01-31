Intel has reportedly decided to cut prices for the 12th gen Alder Lake chips according to a report by DigitTimes. If true, this would be the second time in 2023 that Intel has changed the rates of its last-gen CPUs as the company bumped up the Alder Lake “Recommended Customer Price” (RCP) by about 10% without a peep at the beginning of January. Curiously, the price increase saw some 12th gen CPUs cost even more than the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors. The purported price cut will see the RCPs fall considerably.

2 DAYS AGO