Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro arrive in Europe with no X90 Pro Plus in sight
Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Europe, the company's latest flagship smartphones. For reference, the X90 and X90 Pro debuted last November in China alongside the X90 Pro Plus. While Vivo differentiates the X90 Pro+ from its X90 siblings in multiple areas, little separates the X90 and X90 Pro. Instead, Vivo equips the X90 and X90 Pro with the same display, chipset, in-house V2 image-signal processor (ISP) and ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is difficult to tell the X90 and X90 Pro apart, as Vivo's marketing images demonstrate.
European prices and memory configurations leak for Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro
Prices for the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro ahead of their release. For reference, Xiaomi is bringing the pair to Europe and India, among other markets. However, only Eurozone prices have leaked so far. Incidentally, hands-on photos, official renders and specifications have also emerged online in the last few days.
Intel's upcoming Xe 2 graphics architecture will focus only on iGPUs and discrete cards
In a recent interview with HardwareLuxx, Intel Graphics Group representative Tom Petersen admitted that having the Xe architecture split into slight variations for different market segments (low power, gaming, data center and HPC) has not proved as cost-efficient as initially thought. That is why Intel is now looking to do a less cumbersome segmentation for future iterations, with the upcoming Xe 2 generation expected to focus on only two branches: Xe2-LPG for iGPUs and Xe2-HPG for discrete graphics. The goal is to eventually have a single unmodified design serving all segments.
Redmi Smart Band 2 launches in Japan as UK and EU prices confirmed in new product pages
Xiaomi continues to roll out the Redmi Smart Band 2 smartwatch, launching the wearable in Japan. The gadget is available for 4,490 yen (~US$35) with a 10% discount until February 6, when the price will revert to 4,990 yen (~US$38). The device is available in black and white. Product pages...
Razer Edge: Teardown video reveals new Android gaming handheld internals following release
Last week, Razer finally released the Edge, its first dedicated gaming handheld and its first Android-powered device since the Razer Phone 2. Currently, the Razer Edge is limited to the US, where it starts at $399.99 as a Wi-Fi-only model. While Razer has not confirmed a global launch date yet, PBKreviews has already disassembled the device in a recent video.
Deal | Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station with 100 W PD now under US$145
The Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station with 100 W PD is now 19% off at Amazon in the US, the lowest price on the site for 30 days. The gadget allows you to connect to three monitors at up to [email protected] Hz or dual screens at [email protected] Hz. Other ports on the device include 100 W USB-C and 10 Gbps USB-A.
OnePlus Ace 2 teased as brand-first "triple-chip" Android smartphons
'Dual-chip' Android smartphones with custom co-processors intended to augment various key device features have become more and more commonplace by now. Too much so for OnePlus, clearly, as it has chosen to add yet more silicon to the upcoming Ace 2. Company executive Li Jie attributes the first-gen SuperVOOC S...
LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
Acer rumored to become AMD AIB partner and launch Predator Radeon 7000 cards later this year
Acer made a somewhat shy debut on the discrete GPU market last year with two Predator-branded Intel Alchemist cards that are barely available on the US market, and the company is now rumored to expand its dGPU offerings with AMD models later this year. According to a recent report posted by Chinese market watcher BoardChannels, Acer is also looking to expand Predator dGPU availability to reach more markets around the world.
Xiaomi Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro comprehensive details outed via marketing material leak
Marketing material for Poco's upcoming smartphones, the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro, has now surfaced in the wild ahead of the Xiaomi sub-brand's February 6 launch event—revealing all major specs and details of the mid-range devices. Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The Xiaomi Poco X5 series...
Optoma L1 projector unveiled as new model with 2,500 lumens peak brightness
Optoma has revealed the L1 projector, an 4K UHD ultra-short-throw model. You can use the gadget to throw images up to 105-in (~267 cm) wide with a 0.25:1 throw ratio. The projector has up to 2,500 lumens brightness with 4LED technology, covering 100% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. The device has a 1:800,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR and HLG.
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Tipster lists 10 perceived buffs that the Samsung device has over the Apple phone for just US$100 more
Samsung has released its Galaxy S23 Ultra and there will be many wondering if the smartphone is worth its US$1,199 price tag, especially when the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for US$1,099. A popular tech tipster has offered up 10 differences between the two flagships that arguably leave the S23 Ultra looking like a better buy even at the higher price.
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
Update | Realme GT Neo 5 240W set to launch later in February
Update: As Realme's latest teaser now illustrates, the 'C shape' found in its initial teaser is in fact a new little LED accent to be inserted into the black space of the GT Neo 5's elongated camera hump. Trendy indeed. Original Article: Realme has now released its first GT Neo...
Spectrum matte 4K 144Hz monitor gets a US$300 discount
Spectrum, the "crowd-designed" monitor originally from Eve Devices, is now available as a display with a 4K/144Hz configuration. This variant is now offered at US$300 off its regular price. Its maker touts it as offering an "unparalleled" gaming experience, a glare-free coating included, although there are potential caveats involved in this deal.
Double-digit Intel Alder Lake CPU price cut could make the Core i3-12100F a sub-US$90 bargain
Intel has reportedly decided to cut prices for the 12th gen Alder Lake chips according to a report by DigitTimes. If true, this would be the second time in 2023 that Intel has changed the rates of its last-gen CPUs as the company bumped up the Alder Lake “Recommended Customer Price” (RCP) by about 10% without a peep at the beginning of January. Curiously, the price increase saw some 12th gen CPUs cost even more than the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors. The purported price cut will see the RCPs fall considerably.
Apple MacBook Pro 14: Teardown video shows changes for M2 Pro model
IFixit has disassembled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. While the latest MacBook Pro 14 is visually unchanged from its predecessor, iFixit has revealed the extent of internal changes, including using a smaller heatsink. A few days ago, we discussed that Apple is shipping slower 512 GB SSDs with this year's...
Alienware m16 will launch alongside the 18-inch model for US$2,599; AMD options to arrive in Q2
Dell's Alienware m16 is a slightly more compact gaming laptop for gamers who want to avoid lugging around a desktop replacement. It was announced alongside several other models at CES 2023, all powered by current-gen hardware from Intel, Nvidia and AMD. Dell has now announced that the Alienware m16 will be available on February 9, the same day as the 18-inch Alienware m18.
Nvidia Titan RTX Ada engineering sample spotted online with 48 GB of GDDR6 VRAM
Nvidia's Titan RTX Ada graphics card smiled for the camera not too long ago. Its quad-slot design and overkill cooler were a sight to behold, but it would be virtually impossible to see one in the wild because it was shelved. Besides, the GeForce RTX 4090 is already a powerhouse, and it makes little sense for Nvidia to launch its successor, even less so when it has multiple potential points of failure with two 12VHPWR slots.
Nothing Ear (2) design and features revealed by new leak
The massively-successful Nothing Ear (1)'s successor, Nothing Ear (2), was rumoured to be in development right around when the Nothing Ear (stick) launched. Some renders of the TWS earbuds emerged shortly after. OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has now unveiled a wealth of new information about the Nothing Ear (2).
