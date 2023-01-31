Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro arrive in Europe with no X90 Pro Plus in sight
Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Europe, the company's latest flagship smartphones. For reference, the X90 and X90 Pro debuted last November in China alongside the X90 Pro Plus. While Vivo differentiates the X90 Pro+ from its X90 siblings in multiple areas, little separates the X90 and X90 Pro. Instead, Vivo equips the X90 and X90 Pro with the same display, chipset, in-house V2 image-signal processor (ISP) and ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is difficult to tell the X90 and X90 Pro apart, as Vivo's marketing images demonstrate.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 teased as brand-first "triple-chip" Android smartphons
'Dual-chip' Android smartphones with custom co-processors intended to augment various key device features have become more and more commonplace by now. Too much so for OnePlus, clearly, as it has chosen to add yet more silicon to the upcoming Ace 2. Company executive Li Jie attributes the first-gen SuperVOOC S...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro comprehensive details outed via marketing material leak
Marketing material for Poco's upcoming smartphones, the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro, has now surfaced in the wild ahead of the Xiaomi sub-brand's February 6 launch event—revealing all major specs and details of the mid-range devices. Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The Xiaomi Poco X5 series...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Smart Band 2 launches in Japan as UK and EU prices confirmed in new product pages
Xiaomi continues to roll out the Redmi Smart Band 2 smartwatch, launching the wearable in Japan. The gadget is available for 4,490 yen (~US$35) with a 10% discount until February 6, when the price will revert to 4,990 yen (~US$38). The device is available in black and white. Product pages...
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro Dimensity Edition and Find X6 Pro Snapdragon Edition specifications leak online
Oppo Find X6 series specifications have now emerged online, not long after Oppo registered an alleged Dimensity Edition model with the MIIT in China. According to Fenibook, a leaker on Weibo, Oppo plans to launch three Find X6 series models, with Dimensity and Snapdragon versions of the Find X6 Pro. In other words, the Find X6 Pro is thought to maintain the tradition set by its predecessor, which shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 globally and the Dimensity 9000 in China.
notebookcheck.net
European prices, colours, memory configurations and availability leak for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
Earlier this month, Xiaomi hinted at introducing new hardware during MWC 2023, which runs between February 27 and March 2. While the company has not hinted at what new hardware it plans to showcase during this year's trade show, it is assumed that at least global versions of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are up for release, along with the Xiaomi 13 Lite. For reference, the Google Play console recently revealed the Xiaomi 13 Lite as the global version of the CIVI 2, which debuted in September.
notebookcheck.net
Intel's upcoming Xe 2 graphics architecture will focus only on iGPUs and discrete cards
In a recent interview with HardwareLuxx, Intel Graphics Group representative Tom Petersen admitted that having the Xe architecture split into slight variations for different market segments (low power, gaming, data center and HPC) has not proved as cost-efficient as initially thought. That is why Intel is now looking to do a less cumbersome segmentation for future iterations, with the upcoming Xe 2 generation expected to focus on only two branches: Xe2-LPG for iGPUs and Xe2-HPG for discrete graphics. The goal is to eventually have a single unmodified design serving all segments.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Tipster lists 10 perceived buffs that the Samsung device has over the Apple phone for just US$100 more
Samsung has released its Galaxy S23 Ultra and there will be many wondering if the smartphone is worth its US$1,199 price tag, especially when the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for US$1,099. A popular tech tipster has offered up 10 differences between the two flagships that arguably leave the S23 Ultra looking like a better buy even at the higher price.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Unpacked | Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra: Premium laptop unveiled with high-end specs and an exorbitant price tag
Much like the entire Galaxy S23 series, Samsung's Galaxy Book3 Ultra wasn't much of a secret. Everything from its spec sheet to tentative prices in France leaked in the past few weeks. Samsung has finally lifted the covers off arguably its most premium laptop yet, and as expected, it is not cheap.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Realme GT Neo 5 240W set to launch later in February
Update: As Realme's latest teaser now illustrates, the 'C shape' found in its initial teaser is in fact a new little LED accent to be inserted into the black space of the GT Neo 5's elongated camera hump. Trendy indeed. Original Article: Realme has now released its first GT Neo...
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G hands-on photos leak as Xiaomi outlines performance expectations and display details
Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced global launch dates for the POCO X5 series, which will start life with the POCO X5 5G and the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Subsequently, specification sheets for both devices leaked online, covered separately. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed a few details about the POCO X5 Pro 5G and set expectations about its performance capabilities.
notebookcheck.net
Spectrum matte 4K 144Hz monitor gets a US$300 discount
Spectrum, the "crowd-designed" monitor originally from Eve Devices, is now available as a display with a 4K/144Hz configuration. This variant is now offered at US$300 off its regular price. Its maker touts it as offering an "unparalleled" gaming experience, a glare-free coating included, although there are potential caveats involved in this deal.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus arrive with tweaked designs and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets across all markets
Samsung has refreshed its flagship smartphone series. From today, the company is accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which start at €949/US$799.99 and €1,119 in the Eurozone, respectively. Both models feature the same chipset and cameras, but the Galaxy S23 Plus should have the edge when it comes to battery life.
notebookcheck.net
AMD slyly reveals price and availability details for Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Tech enthusiasts worldwide are waiting with bated breath for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book3 series at Unpacked. AMD, on the other hand, decided now would be an excellent time to reveal the price and availability of its recently unveiled Zen 4 X3D CPUs. While they barely make the February launch window promised at CES 2023, not all SKUs will be up for grabs immediately.
notebookcheck.net
ADO Air new ultra-light 16 kg folding e-bike will soon crowdfund
The ADO Air folding e-bike will soon begin crowdfunding via an Indiegogo Campaign. The ultra-light electric bicycle weighs just 16 kg (~35.2 lbs) with an aluminum frame and can be folded in half to make it easier to transport or store. The bike has a carbon belt which should be more efficient and require less maintenance than a chain equivalent.
notebookcheck.net
Gigabyte's AORUS 17X gaming laptop with i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU now up for pre-orders on Amazon
First announced a few weeks ago at CES, Gigabyte’s top-of-the-line AORUS 17X gaming laptop is the first model with the new Intel Raptor Lake-HX and Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile processors to hit Amazon for pre-orders. The official product page is now live and reveals some more specs that were not mentioned in the CES press release. Shipping is scheduled for February 8.
notebookcheck.net
Apple MacBook Pro 14: Teardown video shows changes for M2 Pro model
IFixit has disassembled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. While the latest MacBook Pro 14 is visually unchanged from its predecessor, iFixit has revealed the extent of internal changes, including using a smaller heatsink. A few days ago, we discussed that Apple is shipping slower 512 GB SSDs with this year's...
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit GTR Mini leaks as smaller smartwatch with SpO2 sensor and GPS
An Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch is rumored to be on the way. GSMArena has shared images from an anonymous source, which they claim depict the new wearable. According to the website, these pictures are of model A2174, codenamed Leiden, which received FCC certification in November. A device with these exact details was also registered at Anatel in Brazil earlier this month.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station with 100 W PD now under US$145
The Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station with 100 W PD is now 19% off at Amazon in the US, the lowest price on the site for 30 days. The gadget allows you to connect to three monitors at up to [email protected] Hz or dual screens at [email protected] Hz. Other ports on the device include 100 W USB-C and 10 Gbps USB-A.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus first-gen foldable phablet and smartphone names pop up in new leak
Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Phablet. OnePlus is on the verge of launching its latest flagship Android smartphone worldwide - however, according to the formidable tipster WHYLAB, the brand might have something different and more advanced in its future. The brand is now thought to catch up to...
