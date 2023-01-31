Earlier this month, Xiaomi hinted at introducing new hardware during MWC 2023, which runs between February 27 and March 2. While the company has not hinted at what new hardware it plans to showcase during this year's trade show, it is assumed that at least global versions of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are up for release, along with the Xiaomi 13 Lite. For reference, the Google Play console recently revealed the Xiaomi 13 Lite as the global version of the CIVI 2, which debuted in September.

2 DAYS AGO