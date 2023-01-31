Read full article on original website
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
Alienware m16 will launch alongside the 18-inch model for US$2,599; AMD options to arrive in Q2
Dell's Alienware m16 is a slightly more compact gaming laptop for gamers who want to avoid lugging around a desktop replacement. It was announced alongside several other models at CES 2023, all powered by current-gen hardware from Intel, Nvidia and AMD. Dell has now announced that the Alienware m16 will be available on February 9, the same day as the 18-inch Alienware m18.
Deal | Anker 651 USB-C 8-in-1 docking station supporting dual displays now 40% off
The Anker 651 USB-C docking station is now discounted at Amazon in the US. The laptop dock has up to eight uses, including a built-in Qi-certified 10 W wireless charging stand for your smartphone. You can currently pick up the gadget for US$119.99, saving US$80 or 40% off the original retail price of US$199.99.
Gigabyte's AORUS 17X gaming laptop with i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU now up for pre-orders on Amazon
First announced a few weeks ago at CES, Gigabyte’s top-of-the-line AORUS 17X gaming laptop is the first model with the new Intel Raptor Lake-HX and Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile processors to hit Amazon for pre-orders. The official product page is now live and reveals some more specs that were not mentioned in the CES press release. Shipping is scheduled for February 8.
Xiaomi Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro comprehensive details outed via marketing material leak
Marketing material for Poco's upcoming smartphones, the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro, has now surfaced in the wild ahead of the Xiaomi sub-brand's February 6 launch event—revealing all major specs and details of the mid-range devices. Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The Xiaomi Poco X5 series...
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 and Vivobook Go 15 OLED revealed with AMD Ryzen 7000 Mendocino APUs
ASUS has upgraded the Vivobook Go series to AMD Ryzen 7000 Mendocino APUs, which should offer considerable performance upgrades over their Intel Jasper Lake-powered predecessors. ASUS even offers a 1080p OLED panel on the larger 15-inch edition. ASUS has reissued the Vivobook Go series, which it previously offered with Intel...
Honor Magic5 Lite leak showcases upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of MWC 2023
WinFuture and @_snoopytech_ have leaked the Magic5 Lite, one of several smartphones that Honor is expected to reveal later this month at MWC 2023. Honor may no longer be a Huawei subsidiary, but the Magic5 Lite bears more than a passing resemblance with the Mate 40 and Mate 50 series. Regardless, the Magic5 Lite contains upgrades over the Magic4 Lite in several areas, including its battery capacity, display and cameras.
OnePlus Pad details leak online ahead of February 7 launch
The OnePlus Pad has been officially teased and confirmed to launch globally on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Keyboard, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Ahead of that date, however, leaks have now revealed important details of the tablet, one which is expected to debut in China as the OPPO Pad 2 later on.
Spigen launches Apple Magsafe compatible case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
In recent years, third parties have introduced smartphone cases that enable unofficial compatibility with MagSafe accessories, such as the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Battery Pack or the iPhone Leather Wallet, thanks to an integrated magnetic ring. While none are directly compatible with the upcoming Qi2 wireless charging standard, which arrives later this year, the likes of Spigen's 'OneTap Ring' technology bring a MagSafe-like charging experience to Android devices.
Xiaomi announces MIUI 14 is headed to another 25 devices in second batch rollout
Xiaomi has announced the second wave of smartphones eligible for MIUI 14. To recap, the company revealed in December that sixteen devices would receive MIUI 14 in its first wave. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi included the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12S, Redmi K50 and the Mi Pad 5 series, as well as the Redmi Pad and the MIX Fold 2.
NVIDIA RTX 4070 and RTX 4050/4060 laptop GPU die shots get leaked along with increased prices
Some of this year’s top-of-the-line gaming laptops powered by Nvidia’s RTX 4090 mobile GPUs are already up for pre-order and prices seem at least US$600-700 higher compared to last gen models with an RTX 3080 Ti. Only a few more days before the review embargo lifts and we get to see if the price increase is justified. Meanwhile, Moore’s Law Is Dead just leaked die shots for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4050/4060mobile chips, suggesting that price increases over the previous gen are to be expected of these two SKUs, as well.
European prices and memory configurations leak for Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro
Prices for the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro ahead of their release. For reference, Xiaomi is bringing the pair to Europe and India, among other markets. However, only Eurozone prices have leaked so far. Incidentally, hands-on photos, official renders and specifications have also emerged online in the last few days.
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with an Nvidia RTX A2000 is not worth it
Alder Lake Business Intel Laptop Review Snippet Workstation ThinkPad. Anyone in the market for a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 G1 is spoiled for choice. Processor, display, RAM, SSD, and numerous other options, are everywhere to be found. That also applies to the graphics chips on offer. Nvidia alone has the RTX A1000, RTX A2000, RTX A3000, RTX A4500 and RTX A5500.
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro arrive in Europe with no X90 Pro Plus in sight
Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Europe, the company's latest flagship smartphones. For reference, the X90 and X90 Pro debuted last November in China alongside the X90 Pro Plus. While Vivo differentiates the X90 Pro+ from its X90 siblings in multiple areas, little separates the X90 and X90 Pro. Instead, Vivo equips the X90 and X90 Pro with the same display, chipset, in-house V2 image-signal processor (ISP) and ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is difficult to tell the X90 and X90 Pro apart, as Vivo's marketing images demonstrate.
Galaxy Unpacked | Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 and Galaxy Book3 Pro 16 with Intel Raptor Lake-P options and Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays
Alongside the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 and Galaxy Book3 Pro 16 with Intel Raptor Lake-P and Intel Evo designs. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 weighs 1.17 kg and comes in three SKUs with...
Spectrum matte 4K 144Hz monitor gets a US$300 discount
Spectrum, the "crowd-designed" monitor originally from Eve Devices, is now available as a display with a 4K/144Hz configuration. This variant is now offered at US$300 off its regular price. Its maker touts it as offering an "unparalleled" gaming experience, a glare-free coating included, although there are potential caveats involved in this deal.
Steam Deck UI now available on Windows without workarounds courtesy of latest Steam Client Update
Valve has finally updated Big Picture Mode on Windows devices, a decade after releasing the television-friendly UI. To recap, Valve has been public beta testing a new Big Picture Mode UI since November 2022. As we discussed at the time, the new Big Picture Mode borrows heavily from the Steck Deck UI within SteamOS 3.
Acer rumored to become AMD AIB partner and launch Predator Radeon 7000 cards later this year
Acer made a somewhat shy debut on the discrete GPU market last year with two Predator-branded Intel Alchemist cards that are barely available on the US market, and the company is now rumored to expand its dGPU offerings with AMD models later this year. According to a recent report posted by Chinese market watcher BoardChannels, Acer is also looking to expand Predator dGPU availability to reach more markets around the world.
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Tipster lists 10 perceived buffs that the Samsung device has over the Apple phone for just US$100 more
Samsung has released its Galaxy S23 Ultra and there will be many wondering if the smartphone is worth its US$1,199 price tag, especially when the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for US$1,099. A popular tech tipster has offered up 10 differences between the two flagships that arguably leave the S23 Ultra looking like a better buy even at the higher price.
