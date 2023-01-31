Some of this year’s top-of-the-line gaming laptops powered by Nvidia’s RTX 4090 mobile GPUs are already up for pre-order and prices seem at least US$600-700 higher compared to last gen models with an RTX 3080 Ti. Only a few more days before the review embargo lifts and we get to see if the price increase is justified. Meanwhile, Moore’s Law Is Dead just leaked die shots for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4050/4060mobile chips, suggesting that price increases over the previous gen are to be expected of these two SKUs, as well.

