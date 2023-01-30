To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. CBS sitcom “Private Secretary,” starring Ann Sothern, launched in 1953. It ran through 1957 and initially alternated with the “The Jack Benny Show”…News-themed “You Are There” with Walter Cronkite premiered on CBS in 1953. It started as a radio program in 1947. This first TV telecast featured a re-enactment of the Hindenburg disaster…CBS daytime drama “The Secret Storm” opened in 1954 and stayed on the air for 20 years…Peter Jennings became the anchor of ABC’s Nightly News in 1965 at just 26 years of age…ABC miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man”, based on the novel of the same name by Irwin Shaw and starring Peter Strauss, Nick Nolte and Susan Blakely, opened in 1976. It spawned the sequel “Rich Man, Poor Man Book II,“ which aired weekly from September 1976 through March 1977…The beat did not go on: Sonny and Cher, now divorced, reunited for new variety hour “The Sonny & Cher Show” on CBS in 1976. But the magic was gone and the series was canceled in the summer of 1977…Sitcom “Makin’ It” starring David Naughton as an ice cream parlor worker by day and disco dancer by night debuted following an original episode of “Mork & Mindy” on ABC in 1979. The series was created by the “Happy Days” team of Mark Rothman, Lowell Ganz and Garry Marshall, and developed with a nod to the 1977 film classic “Saturday Night Fever.” By the time of its debut, however, the disco fad in the U.S. had waned. As a result, only nine episodes of “Makin’ It” would air across eight weeks. Its theme song with the same title, performed by Naughton, entered the Billboard Top 40 chart two months after the show’s cancellation and would later peak at No. 5 there…CBS daytime drama “Love of Life” ended its 29 year run in 1980…Talker ”Late Night with David Letterman” debuted on NBC in 1982. It aired through June 25, 1993… in 2001, CBS first presented its bold attempt to challenge NBC’s then-two decade-old dominant “Must-See” Thursday night with the time slot premiere of “Survivor” (its second season, following its blockbuster summer debut season) kicking off the night, followed by then-freshman procedural “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” which had previously aired on Friday nights. Both “Survivor” and “CSI” remained Thursday night staples for the rest of the ’00s decade.…Boob-Gate: Janet Jackson exposed her right breast as a result of a wardrobe malfunction in a performance with Justin Timberlake during the “Super Bowl Half-Time Show” in 2004…Following Super Bowl XXXVIII, the eighth season premiere of “Survivor” (entitled “Survivor: All-Stars“) aired on CBS in 2004. It drew 33.5 million viewers. Among the returning castaways were former winners Richard Hatch, Tina Wesson and Ethan Zohn, as well as other notables Rudy Boesch, Rupert Boneham, Jerri Manthey and Rob Cesternino. A romance between Australian Outback’s Amber Brkich and Marquesas’ “Boston” Rob Mariano was borne from the season; their nuptials aired on CBS in May 2005…Political thriller “House of Cards”, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, was released on Netflix in 2013. In 2017, following sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, he was removed from the show for the final season.

