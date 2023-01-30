Read full article on original website
Related
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. CBS sitcom “Private Secretary,” starring Ann Sothern, launched in 1953. It ran through 1957 and initially alternated with the “The Jack Benny Show”…News-themed “You Are There” with Walter Cronkite premiered on CBS in 1953. It started as a radio program in 1947. This first TV telecast featured a re-enactment of the Hindenburg disaster…CBS daytime drama “The Secret Storm” opened in 1954 and stayed on the air for 20 years…Peter Jennings became the anchor of ABC’s Nightly News in 1965 at just 26 years of age…ABC miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man”, based on the novel of the same name by Irwin Shaw and starring Peter Strauss, Nick Nolte and Susan Blakely, opened in 1976. It spawned the sequel “Rich Man, Poor Man Book II,“ which aired weekly from September 1976 through March 1977…The beat did not go on: Sonny and Cher, now divorced, reunited for new variety hour “The Sonny & Cher Show” on CBS in 1976. But the magic was gone and the series was canceled in the summer of 1977…Sitcom “Makin’ It” starring David Naughton as an ice cream parlor worker by day and disco dancer by night debuted following an original episode of “Mork & Mindy” on ABC in 1979. The series was created by the “Happy Days” team of Mark Rothman, Lowell Ganz and Garry Marshall, and developed with a nod to the 1977 film classic “Saturday Night Fever.” By the time of its debut, however, the disco fad in the U.S. had waned. As a result, only nine episodes of “Makin’ It” would air across eight weeks. Its theme song with the same title, performed by Naughton, entered the Billboard Top 40 chart two months after the show’s cancellation and would later peak at No. 5 there…CBS daytime drama “Love of Life” ended its 29 year run in 1980…Talker ”Late Night with David Letterman” debuted on NBC in 1982. It aired through June 25, 1993… in 2001, CBS first presented its bold attempt to challenge NBC’s then-two decade-old dominant “Must-See” Thursday night with the time slot premiere of “Survivor” (its second season, following its blockbuster summer debut season) kicking off the night, followed by then-freshman procedural “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” which had previously aired on Friday nights. Both “Survivor” and “CSI” remained Thursday night staples for the rest of the ’00s decade.…Boob-Gate: Janet Jackson exposed her right breast as a result of a wardrobe malfunction in a performance with Justin Timberlake during the “Super Bowl Half-Time Show” in 2004…Following Super Bowl XXXVIII, the eighth season premiere of “Survivor” (entitled “Survivor: All-Stars“) aired on CBS in 2004. It drew 33.5 million viewers. Among the returning castaways were former winners Richard Hatch, Tina Wesson and Ethan Zohn, as well as other notables Rudy Boesch, Rupert Boneham, Jerri Manthey and Rob Cesternino. A romance between Australian Outback’s Amber Brkich and Marquesas’ “Boston” Rob Mariano was borne from the season; their nuptials aired on CBS in May 2005…Political thriller “House of Cards”, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, was released on Netflix in 2013. In 2017, following sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, he was removed from the show for the final season.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple (Jan. 27-29)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Poker Face, Shrinking and Shotgun Wedding.
Collider
‘It’s Only Life After All' Review: Indigo Girls Doc Explores the Many Layers of the Folk Duo | Sundance 2023
In It’s Only Life After All, documentarian Alexandria Bombach shows Amy Ray and Emily Saliers—otherwise known as the Indigo Girls—a sketch from Saturday Night Live, which pokes fun at the band. As they watch the clip, there’s still a sense of frustration at the way that their duo has been boiled down to little more than just two lesbians with a sense of social justice playing folk music. At a certain point, Indigo Girls became an easy joke, much like Lilith Fair, which the group was widely associated with, and which is never mentioned in the documentary. But Bombach’s documentary shows that there's much more to the Indigo Girls, presenting a remarkable duo who have not only meant the world to countless people, but have used their music and their platform to change the world as best they can.
Kindred Cancelled at Hulu
Dana’s traumatic journey to the past has come to an end. Hulu has cancelled Kindred, the adaption of Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. TVLine has reached out to Hulu for confirmation. The story follows Dana James (WeCrashed’s Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring soap writer who has “uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own,” per the official synopsis. “But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time....
webnewsobserver.com
Severance Season 2 is not coming in February 2023
“I’m going to assume that you mean that in the “It takes a village” sense, but she’s good.” – Devon. This “work-life balance” experiment has more to tell with amazing characters in a new season! As there are more surprises on the way in the coming months, making 2023 spectacularly good and worth it for the television season. If you haven’t streamed the prior season and want to watch something exciting, then this is the right time for you to step into the world of this global hit series, “Severance.”
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Sunday, January 29, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” debuted on CBS in 1969. It ran through June 13, 1972 and is considered one of the victims of the “rural purge”…Shades of “I Love Lucy”: Chrissy (Suzanne Somers) and Jack (John Ritter) got handcuffed together on ABC sitcom “Three’s Company” in 1980. Early the following season, Somer’s demands at contract re-negotiation time (from a reported $30,000 to $150,000 per episode, plus 10 percent of the show’s profits) resulted in her untimely firing and the arrival of Jenilee Harrison as Chrissy’s cousin Cindy on December 16, 1980. Priscilla Barnes as Terri Alden was introduced at the beginning of season six on October 6, 1981…Two short-lived series with female leads debuted: private eye drama “Cassie and Co.” starring Angie Dickinson on NBC in 1982; and sitcom “City” starring Valerie Harper on CBS in 1990…Children’s series “Shining Time Station,” featuring Ringo Starr and George Carlin, began its three season morning run on PBS in 1989.
Mammoth Film Festival to Return With Movies Starring Luke Hemsworth, Quentin Tarantino and More Stars
Movies and mountains! Mammoth Film Festival returns to California this year and will feature several indie flicks with star-studded casts. The five-day festival will feature over 80 films across five different categories – Featured Documentary, Short, Music Video, Episodic and a highlighted Action Sports category. The judges panel this year includes Rob Weiss, Ashley Benson, […]
NME
Is David Lynch in ‘The Fabelmans’?
Steven Spielberg takes us through his inspiring adolescence in semi-autobiographical new film The Fabelmans, in cinemas now. Loosely based on the director’s childhood and then early years as a young filmmaker, the coming-of-age drama follows Sammy Fabelman (Gabrielle LaBelle) who starts making films after being inspired by the train sequence in 1952’s The Greatest Show On Earth.
Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Creatives Strike a Pose (Exclusive Photos)
Producer Jon Landau, composer Simon Franglen and costume designer Deborah L. Scott also sat in TheWrap’s photo studio.
NME
Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”
Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”. The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.
Viaplay, SF Studios Cast Nordic Stars Julia Ragnarsson, Erik Enge for Psychological Thriller ‘End of Summer’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Julia Ragnarsson (“Two Sisters,” “Spring Tide”) and Erik Enge (“Tiger”) are the two leading stars of “End of Summer,” a psychological thriller series based Anders de la Motte’s bestselling Swedish novel of the same name. The show has been ordered by Viaplay and is being produced by Harmonica Films with SF Studios and Film i Skåne co-producing. Björn Carlström (“The Hunters”) and Stefan Thunberg (“Hamilton”) are the head writers on the series which shot in Skåne in the southern part of Sweden and will premiere in the fall on Viaplay. The cast also includes Simon J Berger (“Exit”), Torkel Petersson (“A...
Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions Hires Chloe Ifshin & Eugene Han As Devon Quinn & Ashley Dizon Exit
EXCLUSIVE: As Trevor Noah puts The Daily Show behind him, his production company has made a number of executive changes on the television side. Noah’s Day Zero Productions has hired Chloe Ifshin as VP of Scripted Television and Eugene Han as Head of Unscripted Development. It comes after the departures of Devon Quinn and Ashley Dizon and as its television slate is ramping up with projects such as The Turning Point for MSNBC, For All Humankind for Discovery+, and Kid of the Year for Nickelodeon. The company is also developing a scripted series adaptation of Kiese Laymon’s novel Long Division. Quinn, a former Marvel...
Annie Wersching, Actress from 24, Bosch, and The Last of Us, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress known for her roles on television shows like 24 and Bosch, as well as for her voice work on the video game The Last of Us, has died at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer. Wersching is perhaps best known for her role...
Comments / 0