goldcountrymedia.com

Royer Park in Roseville getting a makeover

The Royer Park Play Area Expansion Project was approved at Wednesday’s Roseville City Council meeting. Royer Park, located at 190 Park Drive in Roseville, is getting a makeover to be completed by May, according to Roseville’s Park Planning & Development manager Tara Gee. “It’s worn and needs ongoing...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

How a widowed mother founded West Sacramento

(KTXL) — The 2022 election formed the first all-female city council in West Sacramento but this is not the first time the city had been shaped by female leadership. Even before gold was discovered by James Marshall in Coloma, James McDowell purchased 600 acres of lanes in 1846 from Jon Schwartz in the area known […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Roseville Electric Increase Starting Today

The monthly budget of many Roseville households are being strained even more. Roseville Electric customers are seeing an 8% surcharge added to their utility bills beginning February 1, 2023. This is in addition to the 3% increase that started in January. The overall 11% increase was approved by the City Council in December to defray the soaring costs in the energy market.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Empire Ranch home shines

This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home is located at 836 Morningside Drive in Folsom. The 2,090-square-foot home is now listed for $695,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. According to the listing details, this single story home is located in the desirable Folsom Ranch community and...
FOLSOM, CA
saccityexpress.com

Diana Tapia | Staff Writer

Diana Tapia is a staff writer for The Express. This is her last year at City College and first semester on the Express. Diana was born and raised in what once was a small town called Sacramento. Along with her five siblings and parents, she is the first in her family to attend college and expects to graduate in summer of 2023. Diana not only wants the American Dream but is determined to establish her career as a journalist. Diana will continue her educational goals in Southern California where she will obtain a master’s degree in Communications. Meanwhile, she is also working towards becoming a sports analyst for the NFL.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters

SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs

SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA

The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
YUBA CITY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores

Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
ROSEVILLE, CA
nevadacountyfair.com

Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th

It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA

Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
ROSEVILLE, CA

