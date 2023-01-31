ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control releases 2022 highlights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control released their highlights and statistics for 2022 Tuesday. In total, the organization helped 12,125 animals at the shelter, including 1,105 wildlife. Almost 3,100 animals were adopted last year, while 1,131 were surrendered to the shelter by their owners. FWACC...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New VA Campus building to focus on women's healthcare

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fort Wayne is expanding. Pat Fraizer - a commander at the National Veterans Museum and Shrine - had plenty of compliments to offer the hospital and its staff. "It’s really been a great push. As you know, they’ve added...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New Parkview location at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Physicians Group now has a new location on the Electric Works campus. It's accessible thorough the Swinney Ave. parking lot on the west campus, in Suite 165. This location will offer "enhanced primary care, which is a patient-centered model focused on preventative services and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show returns for its 62nd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People will be making their way to the coliseum Thursday, checking out some of the new ways they'll be able to get around. Fort Wayne RV and Camping show is back for its 62nd year with more than 160 units on display and for sale.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Turning much colder Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Add the layers before heading out Friday morning. Expect a northwest wind with sustained speed between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Early morning temperatures step off near 10 degrees. If you factor in the wind,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Kids Who Care: Girl Scout turns dance studio into cookie-central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Less than two weeks into Girl Scout Cookie Season, Lily Studebaker has made Above the Barre Dance Studio into her business-central. Lily and her mom Beth are working towards their troop’s goal of selling a total of 5,000 cookies this season. "It’s a lot...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

A new Indiana House Bill calls for same day voter registration

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- HB 1427 was introduced to the Indiana House of Representatives January 17. It would permit voters to register at the polls on election day, provided they have a valid Indiana driver's license and proof of residency. Allen County Voter Registration's Katie Zuber said the bill...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Sunny, seasonable Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The wind continues to increase Thursday. Expect sustained speeds out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. This along with abundant sunshine helps to push temperatures into the middle 30s Thursday afternoon. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Busco's Buroff signs with UIndy

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco standout senior football player Riley Buroff signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon. Buroff threw for 977 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 661 yards and 10 scores on his way...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

FWCS school board member speaks out against SB188

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Community School board member Steve Corona spoke out against Senate Bill 188 Wednesday. He has been on the board for over 40 years and believes the bill would politicize schools if it passed. “We want to find out what's best for our students...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Homestead's Leeper signs with Iowa for football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After just one season of playing high school football, Homestead senior Grant Leeper signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Iowa on Wednesday. A standout basketball player during his first three years as a high schooler, Leeper decided...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Stuckey, Leavell sign to continue football career

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Snider's Langston Leavell and Brandon Stuckey signed their letter of intent on National Signing Day. Leavell -- an all-conference star -- decided to keep his talents in town and continue his football career at the University of Saint Francis. He plans to get his degree in sports management.
FORT WAYNE, IN

