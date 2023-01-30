ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Deliver Us Mars - Official Launch Trailer

Deliver Us Mars is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for a peek at the story and more from this sci-fi adventure game.
Pokemon Go was going to go out with Hoenn theme in February

March is a great month for Pokemon Go, with the introduction of Primal Pokemon, Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn, and plenty of unrevealed content that will be released during every event. And don’t forget to forget Pokemon Day is on Feb. 27 too. Okay, the most recent focus of the...
The second of Alan Wake, the best ever Remedy, has ever been better off to Grew More Ambitious Through the Years

The next big title in Remedy Entertainments is Alan Wake 2, but it represents more than just a continuation of the character journey. This is a title that is long-term coming, even as the developers worked on other games. When he spoke to the Games Radar, Creative director Sam Lake felt like he never left Alan Wake behind. After the first games release in 2010 and 2010, he had no idea that he would be the first to go into that studio.
Why does Destiny 2 Stasis have a proper fragmentary appendix?

The Lightfall DLC is about to arrive in Destiny 2 and with it comes a brand new Darkness, Strand. From the trailers and the game we have seen so far, Strand is really cool and pretty. Of course, the last time we received the second Darkness subclass on Stasis is, in two years.
Krafton reveals eight team members for 2023 PUBG Esports season

Krafton has revealed eight new teams that will take part in PUBG in March of the 2023 season. As you can see from the diagram below, eight of these teams are a stranger to PUBG: Battlegrounds or esports in general, as they have familiar names and heavy hitters in the mix for 2023. Now, these teams have the details of all the work they’ve done and the preparations they will do when all of the time starts.
Roughly polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add his kit to his kit

Some more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected came to League of Legends with Patch 13.3. Spideraxe found further changes to the Blind Monks E server. Each update will improve his E base damage by 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch.
Superfast PS5s In Different Countries (Updated)

If you think the PS5 is one bit bigger, wait until you see these great PS5 installations. Sony Interactive Entertainment is investing too much money in its marketing efforts, while the company is building massive PS5s and other console-related structures in several countries. Let’s look at what we have done in the past.
Crown Zenith will be the last major update for Pokemon TCG Onlines

The Pokemon TCG is able to move on from its original online platform. The Pokemon Company confirmed that the latest physical releaseCrown Zenith will be the final set added to Pokemon TCG Online (PTCGO). That is essentially the place where PTCGO sunsets begin, but the game is not expected to...
The action on an Aurelion Sols is finally available on the Leagues PBE

Aaron Sol landed on the Ebay client, and graced all the league of the Legends players with his presence and new abilities. The Star Forger got a remake of his book and is preparing for the Rift. He has a new ability kit and an Easter egg in his new visuals.
These 2 clubs got buffs to make up for Patch 13.3s item changes

The update for League of Legends is now near the corner, and the early patches indicate that it could have been significant change in summoners rift. Riot Games had set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, but the developers refined their changes by adjusting champions who indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
Final Fantasy VII Day is officially recognized in Japan now

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Day was officially registered in Japan to commemorate the original release and recognize that the importance of video game business has been lost. The fans who want to add Final Fantasy VII Day to their calendars should do so on January 31, the day the game launched in its hometown.
Here are the prequels to the Game of Thrones series for Wonder Woman! DC dares EVERYTHING!

News culture A Game of Thrones prequel for the Wonder Woman. DC doesn’t dare anyone. The arrival of James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), and Peter Safran (the head of the newly created DC Studios) make the death knell of the Snyderverse and the old DCEU (for DC Extended Universe). Warner reboots the DC universe and wants to create a new universe that brings together movies, series and video games under an unison. Some of the two projects that have been announced will be inspired by the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.
Pokemon Scarlet Violet: two elkts soon available in raid, heres why you should capture them

Pokemon Scarlet Violet game news: two Pokemon exclusive will soon be available in raids, heres why you should capture them. The hunt for Pokemon is never over. Starting this weekend, the Pokemon Scarlet/Violet players can use a Pokemon exclusive to their own version. Of course it would be silly to miss this opportunity even if the Pokedex box is already filled. We explain the reason.
Powerwash Simulator is available for PS4, PS5 & Switch Ipod with debut trailer

Square Enix Collective and FuturLab are excited to invite PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch players to remove the dirt which is spreading in Muckingham. They join millions of players who listen to the soothing sound of the pressure washer in Powerwash Simulator on Xbox One, Xbox One and PC. The launch trailer is also easy to carry.

