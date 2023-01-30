Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Deliver Us Mars - Official Launch Trailer
Deliver Us Mars is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for a peek at the story and more from this sci-fi adventure game.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go was going to go out with Hoenn theme in February
March is a great month for Pokemon Go, with the introduction of Primal Pokemon, Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn, and plenty of unrevealed content that will be released during every event. And don’t forget to forget Pokemon Day is on Feb. 27 too. Okay, the most recent focus of the...
game-news24.com
The second of Alan Wake, the best ever Remedy, has ever been better off to Grew More Ambitious Through the Years
The next big title in Remedy Entertainments is Alan Wake 2, but it represents more than just a continuation of the character journey. This is a title that is long-term coming, even as the developers worked on other games. When he spoke to the Games Radar, Creative director Sam Lake felt like he never left Alan Wake behind. After the first games release in 2010 and 2010, he had no idea that he would be the first to go into that studio.
game-news24.com
New adventure anthology sends players on bank heists, tricks them with fake maps, and tricks them with fake maps
The next adventure anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, is trying to trick players who tackle every quest, as long as every player’s map in the book is misleading. This means that part of the game will involve the party identifying the secrets of their map and making it available for their journey.
game-news24.com
Why does Destiny 2 Stasis have a proper fragmentary appendix?
The Lightfall DLC is about to arrive in Destiny 2 and with it comes a brand new Darkness, Strand. From the trailers and the game we have seen so far, Strand is really cool and pretty. Of course, the last time we received the second Darkness subclass on Stasis is, in two years.
game-news24.com
Krafton reveals eight team members for 2023 PUBG Esports season
Krafton has revealed eight new teams that will take part in PUBG in March of the 2023 season. As you can see from the diagram below, eight of these teams are a stranger to PUBG: Battlegrounds or esports in general, as they have familiar names and heavy hitters in the mix for 2023. Now, these teams have the details of all the work they’ve done and the preparations they will do when all of the time starts.
game-news24.com
Roughly polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add his kit to his kit
Some more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected came to League of Legends with Patch 13.3. Spideraxe found further changes to the Blind Monks E server. Each update will improve his E base damage by 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch.
game-news24.com
Superfast PS5s In Different Countries (Updated)
If you think the PS5 is one bit bigger, wait until you see these great PS5 installations. Sony Interactive Entertainment is investing too much money in its marketing efforts, while the company is building massive PS5s and other console-related structures in several countries. Let’s look at what we have done in the past.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go players agree that crucial feature would make the management of Pokemon much easier
The players who play Pokemon have long known to be very frustrating in the game. Things began to get a little better during the pandemic, but now that everything has got tightened again, players are asking for the key that they could easily easily add to that effect to make things easier.
game-news24.com
The vogue says that a Ton of Skins were mastered right away with playtests every week
Valorant pushed the boundaries of the in-game cosmetics by producing some of the most elaborate and impressive weapons skins seen in the world. When he asked me about the concept of new designs, and how many new Valorant skins are being made at once, here’s what he said. There’s...
game-news24.com
New Stars Collectibles February 2023: Glasstron PLM-A35 and Valentines T-Rex – The first pythons are the last two or three years old
The new “Serials” were added for February 2023. The annual editions of the T-Rex and the arcade have dropped, as will many other smaller collectibles celebrating VR and sports. Each new item is collected in February 2023. Sony Glasstron PLM-A35 Heroic Collectible. The past, er, never looked so...
game-news24.com
Crown Zenith will be the last major update for Pokemon TCG Onlines
The Pokemon TCG is able to move on from its original online platform. The Pokemon Company confirmed that the latest physical releaseCrown Zenith will be the final set added to Pokemon TCG Online (PTCGO). That is essentially the place where PTCGO sunsets begin, but the game is not expected to...
game-news24.com
The action on an Aurelion Sols is finally available on the Leagues PBE
Aaron Sol landed on the Ebay client, and graced all the league of the Legends players with his presence and new abilities. The Star Forger got a remake of his book and is preparing for the Rift. He has a new ability kit and an Easter egg in his new visuals.
game-news24.com
These 2 clubs got buffs to make up for Patch 13.3s item changes
The update for League of Legends is now near the corner, and the early patches indicate that it could have been significant change in summoners rift. Riot Games had set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, but the developers refined their changes by adjusting champions who indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
game-news24.com
You could’ve encountered a Shiny Titan in Scarlet Violet and never even noticed anything like that
Anubis, a dedicated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player, has discovered something that many trainers assumed was not a thing that Shiny Titan Pokemon do actually exist. There are nevertheless some caveats. First, only one in 4096 can happen during the first and second phases of each battle. Not only is...
game-news24.com
Posted Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur for Xbox Series X | S roller-RPG with giant monsters
The Aristocracy Studios announced a new project Knight and Aristocracy. The game’ll be released on Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 5 and PC in 2023. The demo version of Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is on Steam today. Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is a roguelike...
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy VII Day is officially recognized in Japan now
Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Day was officially registered in Japan to commemorate the original release and recognize that the importance of video game business has been lost. The fans who want to add Final Fantasy VII Day to their calendars should do so on January 31, the day the game launched in its hometown.
game-news24.com
Here are the prequels to the Game of Thrones series for Wonder Woman! DC dares EVERYTHING!
News culture A Game of Thrones prequel for the Wonder Woman. DC doesn’t dare anyone. The arrival of James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), and Peter Safran (the head of the newly created DC Studios) make the death knell of the Snyderverse and the old DCEU (for DC Extended Universe). Warner reboots the DC universe and wants to create a new universe that brings together movies, series and video games under an unison. Some of the two projects that have been announced will be inspired by the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet Violet: two elkts soon available in raid, heres why you should capture them
Pokemon Scarlet Violet game news: two Pokemon exclusive will soon be available in raids, heres why you should capture them. The hunt for Pokemon is never over. Starting this weekend, the Pokemon Scarlet/Violet players can use a Pokemon exclusive to their own version. Of course it would be silly to miss this opportunity even if the Pokedex box is already filled. We explain the reason.
game-news24.com
Powerwash Simulator is available for PS4, PS5 & Switch Ipod with debut trailer
Square Enix Collective and FuturLab are excited to invite PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch players to remove the dirt which is spreading in Muckingham. They join millions of players who listen to the soothing sound of the pressure washer in Powerwash Simulator on Xbox One, Xbox One and PC. The launch trailer is also easy to carry.
Comments / 0