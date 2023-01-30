Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Powerwash Simulator is available for PS4, PS5 & Switch Ipod with debut trailer
Square Enix Collective and FuturLab are excited to invite PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch players to remove the dirt which is spreading in Muckingham. They join millions of players who listen to the soothing sound of the pressure washer in Powerwash Simulator on Xbox One, Xbox One and PC. The launch trailer is also easy to carry.
game-news24.com
WILD HEARTS will feature 4K/30 FPS and 1080p/60 FPS Options on PS5 and Xbox X Series X
Although this is becoming a cross-gen title, no one is really expectingWILD HEARTSto leverage the hardware of current-gen machines in any major way, but as are most games, the monster hunting action RPG will feature options on new consoles which allow for greater visual and technical performance. In the recent...
EW.com
Tons of PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch video games are on sale right now — up to 67 percent off
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If one of your goals for the new year was to build up your video game collection, now is a great time to do so since there are plenty of video games currently on sale at Target. Whether you own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), a PlayStation 5 (PS5), an Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch, you can buy popular titles at a discount for your console of choice.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo
Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
game-news24.com
What if E3 is important is questioned as a report claims Nintendo, Xbox and Sony won’t be in 2023 showcase showcase
One of the first to showcase the most exciting new video games coming to modern hardware is E3. But many fans and journalists questioned E3s relevancy because the event became less important over the last few years. In the first time since the pandemic, E3 2023 should be the event’s triumphant return to the spotlight. Unfortunately, E3s with triumphable return cannot replace the three biggest gaming companies, Nintendo, Xbox and Sony.
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
notebookcheck.net
Sony confirms PlayStation 5 production increase as it teases new 2023 games with 'Live from PS5' action ad
The PlayStation 5 stock shortage that fans have been experiencing since the console's launch will be resolved this year, confirmed Sony in a blog post celebrating the launch of its new "Live from PS5" ad series. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," claimed Sony as it thanked players for their patience.
Sony is ending the PS Plus Collection for PS5
PS5 owners have until May 9, 2023, to download the PS Plus Collection on their systems before Sony ends the offer for good. Since the console launched in 2020, Sony has provided a selection of the best PS4 games as free downloads for PS Plus subscribers at any tier on the PS5, including Persona 5, Bloodborne, God of War, and The Last of Us Remastered, but not for much longer.
game-news24.com
The vertigo-tasting Kattish is going to be launched on Xbox One
The Weakfish studio team has been busy several months, as they have gradually dropped up a number of their games to the Xbox Store. The latest in our class is Kattish. As far as the end of the Cyberpunk 2077 saw emergence of a lot of different types of multi-punk films, the release of Stray in the Xbox and PC in 2022 pounced on the love of cats. Since then, there have been many games focusing on these cute cats; Kattish the latest.
The Verge
Microsoft is pulling many beloved games off the Xbox 360 store next week
Microsoft will be removing a bunch of beloved games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7th, according to a support page on the Xbox website (via Wario64), meaning you won’t be able to buy them after that date. It’s not all bad news. If you’ve already bought a...
NME
Xbox, Nintendo and Sony all reportedly skipping E3
Xbox, Nintendo and Sony are all reportedly skipping E3‘s first in-person event in four years. This year’s gaming expo and showcase is due to take place on June 13 to June 16 at its usual home of the Los Angeles Convention Centre. However it’s now been revealed that...
