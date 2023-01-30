ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Fortune

Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has

Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
msn.com

Laid Off Googlers Got More Severance Than Workers At Alphabet’s ‘Other Bets’ Like Waymo And Verily

Alphabet laid off more than 12,000 employees, giving Googlers a base of 16 weeks of severance. Other units got less. When Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history last week, he highlighted the generous unemployment package some 12,000 departing workers would be receiving. It included 16 weeks of severance, plus two more weeks for every year a worker had been employed at the company.
TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
techaiapp.com

Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery

Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
ComicBook

Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console

Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy