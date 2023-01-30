Read full article on original website
Microsoft says Sony isn't telling the truth to EU regulators about Call of Duty
Go off, (Activision-Blizzard) King.
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
Laid Off Googlers Got More Severance Than Workers At Alphabet’s ‘Other Bets’ Like Waymo And Verily
Alphabet laid off more than 12,000 employees, giving Googlers a base of 16 weeks of severance. Other units got less. When Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history last week, he highlighted the generous unemployment package some 12,000 departing workers would be receiving. It included 16 weeks of severance, plus two more weeks for every year a worker had been employed at the company.
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
Party’s over—Netflix is putting an end to password sharing by the end of March
Long-awaited change gets a timeline.
Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery
Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
