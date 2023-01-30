Read full article on original website
Fight through the Greek afterlife with blade and shot in this grimy, gilded FPS
"Slay hordes of creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests," Perish's description on Steam begins. "Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain access to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations." Say no more, I'm in.Every frame of this co-op FPS looks like it could be metal album art—it's inspired by Greek mythology, but feels extremely fresh. Instead of...
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
game-news24.com
The Demo, Walk, then the first Flutter of the Dragons, is March 6th
The Steam Next Fest February 2023 Edition will be launching via Steam on February 6 from March 6th, meanwhile the publisher and developer Spiral Up Games announced that the Swordman Studio had launched. It will only be available until February 28. A new trailer was also released. Here is a...
game-news24.com
Yuumis solo queue potential grew further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
The most controversial champion in the history of League of Legends found his ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, yet was unable to remove her completely from the game for months. While she entered the new season after the last year, she began a...
game-news24.com
Powerwash Simulator is available for PS4, PS5 & Switch Ipod with debut trailer
Square Enix Collective and FuturLab are excited to invite PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch players to remove the dirt which is spreading in Muckingham. They join millions of players who listen to the soothing sound of the pressure washer in Powerwash Simulator on Xbox One, Xbox One and PC. The launch trailer is also easy to carry.
game-news24.com
New adventure anthology sends players on bank heists, tricks them with fake maps, and tricks them with fake maps
The next adventure anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, is trying to trick players who tackle every quest, as long as every player’s map in the book is misleading. This means that part of the game will involve the party identifying the secrets of their map and making it available for their journey.
game-news24.com
Krafton reveals eight team members for 2023 PUBG Esports season
Krafton has revealed eight new teams that will take part in PUBG in March of the 2023 season. As you can see from the diagram below, eight of these teams are a stranger to PUBG: Battlegrounds or esports in general, as they have familiar names and heavy hitters in the mix for 2023. Now, these teams have the details of all the work they’ve done and the preparations they will do when all of the time starts.
game-news24.com
Posted Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur for Xbox Series X | S roller-RPG with giant monsters
The Aristocracy Studios announced a new project Knight and Aristocracy. The game’ll be released on Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 5 and PC in 2023. The demo version of Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is on Steam today. Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is a roguelike...
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
game-news24.com
SK star Markoon explains why Leagues Season 13 changes are good for the game
The majority of the modern games are typically criticized by the players; however, Mark Markoon van Woensel applauded the developers for the recent jungle update. In an interview with The Loadout on January 31 the LEC player explained that he liked the jungle changes to be introduced in the season 13. He admitted that Riot has done a good job in this jungle, but he often hates change, so that’s a odd feeling for him.
dexerto.com
All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023
Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service. Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.
game-news24.com
What teams will go to Winter Groups? LEC Weekly Preview!
The Winter regular split ends this week and top eight teams are going up in group stage. With Vitality already put on, which of the other seven teams? Let’s see who risks going missing out. Image Credits | Riot Games. LEC Winter Groups present the current standings of the...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player discovers secret shiny great Tusk
You can get your own shiny titan pokemon (pic: The Pokemon Company). Fortunately the bright version of Great Tusk can not sparkle or look a lot differently than the normal version. A spying or looking at a great pokemon can make the trick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, not to...
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Blade Of The Immortal’ Deluxe Volume 8 HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Blade Of The Immortal Deluxe Volume 8 HC, dropping next week from Hiroaki Samura, translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian. It’s time for the epic showdown fans have been waiting for–Manji against Shira! Despite having lost one of his arms, Manji’s rapid healing abilities mean he’s still a formidable opponent, but the sadistic Shira has some incredibly depraved tricks up his sleeve. Manji will have his work cut out for him taking down his greatest foe. Meanwhile, Anotsu embarrasses the shogunate.
game-news24.com
You could’ve encountered a Shiny Titan in Scarlet Violet and never even noticed anything like that
Anubis, a dedicated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player, has discovered something that many trainers assumed was not a thing that Shiny Titan Pokemon do actually exist. There are nevertheless some caveats. First, only one in 4096 can happen during the first and second phases of each battle. Not only is...
game-news24.com
Roughly polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add his kit to his kit
Some more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected came to League of Legends with Patch 13.3. Spideraxe found further changes to the Blind Monks E server. Each update will improve his E base damage by 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
game-news24.com
The vogue says that a Ton of Skins were mastered right away with playtests every week
Valorant pushed the boundaries of the in-game cosmetics by producing some of the most elaborate and impressive weapons skins seen in the world. When he asked me about the concept of new designs, and how many new Valorant skins are being made at once, here’s what he said. There’s...
game-news24.com
Superfast PS5s In Different Countries (Updated)
If you think the PS5 is one bit bigger, wait until you see these great PS5 installations. Sony Interactive Entertainment is investing too much money in its marketing efforts, while the company is building massive PS5s and other console-related structures in several countries. Let’s look at what we have done in the past.
