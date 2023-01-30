Read full article on original website
Related
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an expansive and imaginative action/RPG with plenty to offer longtime series fans. The open-world elements aren’t as ambitious as they could have been, though.
New Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collab Adds Piccolo and Gohan
Epic Games have dropped the second wave of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, adding in new character Outfits and more. Fortnite's first Dragon Ball collaboration was a huge success, adding in Goku, Vegeta, Lord Beerus and Bulma into the battle royale. Players could purchase skins, visit the Dragon Ball Adventure Island and make use of the Kamehameha attack item.
progameguides.com
More Dragon Ball skins are coming to Fortnite
The Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite was one of the most popular crossovers in the game, and Epic Games teased its return in Chapter 4 Season 1. The past collaboration featured outfits for characters like Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. Fans are expecting to see more characters arrive in the game, and here's all you need to know about this upcoming collaboration.
game-news24.com
The new owners of Tomb Raider’s website update the official website of this series
The official website of the Tomb Raider Games has been updated for an update to delete references to Square Enix, which was used by the latter owners of the games. The first six-month extension of the series website was updated with permission from Embracer Group, which bought the Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix, and redeemed the rights to this series of games. In the deal, Embracer Group acquired other Western Square Enix studios, including Deus Ex.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
sneakernews.com
The Reebok Answer IV Returns In Its OG “Core Black/Mgh Solid Grey” Colorway
Journeying with Allen Iverson through his 2001 regular season MVP and consecutive lone NBA Finals appearance, the Reebok Answer IV presides as one of AI’s most influential silhouettes. Continuing to return iconic compositions worn throughout the four-time scoring champion’s career, the model now coordinates its original “Core Black” colorway with hits of “Flash Red”.
game-news24.com
After 21 years, Kadabra will return to the Pokemon Trading Card Game: its official Pokemon Trading Card Game
It took a long time, too much time, since Kadabra was the one who found a place in Pokemon Trading Card Game. In the end, the Psychic-type creature is making it. He will soon be welcomed back by all his little monster friends. According to what was revealed by PokeBeach,...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces Trunks' New Nemesis
Dragon Ball Super has given Trunks a brand new nemesis in the latest manga chapter "A Rival Appears!" – and surprise, surprise, it's an evil android!. The new Dragon Ball Super arc "Super Hero" acts as a long-form storyline for the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, better explaining how Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army developed a powerful new generation of androids. The first chapter of the new story arc revealed that Trunks and Goten have taken on the superhero personas of The Great Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 (respectively). The pair of would-be heroes got sucked into a case of investigating sabotage to Capsule Corp. tech – a scheme, it turned out, was being perpetrated by Dr. Hedo's zombie androids!
Android Headlines
Don't miss your chance to snag a bunch of free PlayStation games
The PlayStation Plus Collection is ending soon, but there’s still time for you to get the games within it. The PlayStation Plus Collection was (and still is) a great deal on games if you purchased a PS5 when it was introduced back in 2020. It was a way for those who bought the new console to score some free titles. A particularly excellent value if you wanted to fill up your library. The collection is really only worth it for first-time PlayStation console buyers. Or those who simply didn’t own some or all of the games in the collection.
game-news24.com
The Demo, Walk, then the first Flutter of the Dragons, is March 6th
The Steam Next Fest February 2023 Edition will be launching via Steam on February 6 from March 6th, meanwhile the publisher and developer Spiral Up Games announced that the Swordman Studio had launched. It will only be available until February 28. A new trailer was also released. Here is a...
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
game-news24.com
Krafton reveals eight team members for 2023 PUBG Esports season
Krafton has revealed eight new teams that will take part in PUBG in March of the 2023 season. As you can see from the diagram below, eight of these teams are a stranger to PUBG: Battlegrounds or esports in general, as they have familiar names and heavy hitters in the mix for 2023. Now, these teams have the details of all the work they’ve done and the preparations they will do when all of the time starts.
game-news24.com
Hotfixes: January 31, 2023
Here you will find a list of hotfixes that focus on different topics as mentioned in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King, Burning Crusade Classic and WoW Classic. The hotfixes below are effective as soon as they are implemented, while the current system could require restarts to begin the realm. Please keep in mind that a patch update can provide a solution to some issues. This list is updating as soon as it’s applied additional hotfixes.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
game-news24.com
Yuumis solo queue potential grew further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
The most controversial champion in the history of League of Legends found his ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, yet was unable to remove her completely from the game for months. While she entered the new season after the last year, she began a...
game-news24.com
Peanut provides 3 reasons why he thinks T1 is LCK’s strongest team this split
Gen.Gs Peanut considers his principal rival in the 2023 LCK Spring Split as the strongest team in the competition – and explained some reasons. T1 who are currently ahead of the rank with four wins and zero lossesare the favorites to win the 2023 LCK Spring Split, explained Peanut in a report on Feb. 1. He based his opinion on three gameplay elements to find a great deal of success.
game-news24.com
New adventure anthology sends players on bank heists, tricks them with fake maps, and tricks them with fake maps
The next adventure anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, is trying to trick players who tackle every quest, as long as every player’s map in the book is misleading. This means that part of the game will involve the party identifying the secrets of their map and making it available for their journey.
game-news24.com
What teams will go to Winter Groups? LEC Weekly Preview!
The Winter regular split ends this week and top eight teams are going up in group stage. With Vitality already put on, which of the other seven teams? Let’s see who risks going missing out. Image Credits | Riot Games. LEC Winter Groups present the current standings of the...
Comments / 0