Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons
An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
When is MLB Opening Day 2023? Full schedule for every baseball team's first game
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros open the season at home against the Chicago White Sox.
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?
Break out your coolers. It might not be warm outside during these winter months, but things stay steamy in the world of baseball. Free agency was electric, spring training is just around the corner, and the league just announced its new cover for "MLB 23 The Show." With all this...
MLB offseason grades: Yankees, Phillies, Padres get top marks. What were the Dodgers doing?
Coming off one of the most expensive winters in baseball history, a look at how every MLB team fared this offseason heading into 2023.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of spring training games across Arizona and Florida will follow as...
iheart.com
Trevor Hoffman On Padres Hype, Machado Musgrove Leadership & WBC Challenge
150,00 tickets distributed for Padres fan fest? Padres great Trevor Hoffman discussed the incredible buzz for the upcoming season, the challenge of players participating in the WBC, how Joe Musgrove has embraced a leadership role and how much Manny Machado has evolved.
Former Dodgers executive Ralph Avila dies
According to reports, former Los Angeles Dodgers executive Ralph Avila, who was the father of ex-Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, and the grandfather of former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, has passed away at the age of 92. He is best known for his work as a scout and player development director for the Dodgers, where he worked for over three decades. Avila's contribution to the success of the Dodgers during this time was significant, and his work helped shape the team into one of the most successful franchises in baseball.
Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
The Braves are inviting 26 non-roster players to major-league spring training this season.
IGN
MLB The Show 23 - Official Derek Jeter Captain Edition Trailer
Watch the latest MLB The Show 23 trailer revealing Derek Jeter as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23's Captain Edition. MLB The Show 23 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 28, 2023.
MLB OF Eric Byrnes Once Sacked Tom Brady Three Times in High School Game
Former Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Eric Byrnes sacked Tom Brady three times in a 63-6 blowout in a high school game between St. Francis (Mountain View, California) and Junipero Serra in 1993. Brady retired from the NFL Wednesday.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 31
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
MLB The Show 23 Release Date
MLB The Show continues to dominate the MLB and baseball market. The game had two-way player Shohei Ohtani on the cover last year. This year a surprise player in Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins was revealed to be on the cover. It will be interesting to see if this helps to highlight a young and upcoming player in a market that needs some attention. Regardless, players will be wondering what the MLB The Show 23 Release Date will be. Check below for the answer.
CBS Sports
MLB offseason reset: Four pieces of unfinished baseball business as spring training approaches
Last week, the Houston Astros hired former Atlanta Braves executive Dana Brown as their new general manager. Brown's appointment completed a lengthy search, one that began shortly after the Astros won the World Series, and served as a good reminder that though the shorelines of spring training are in sight, that doesn't mean all offseason business is complete.
game-news24.com
FFXIV Omega World First Team UNNAMED For Using Cheats
Square Enix seemed to have taken action against the members of the team UNNAMED, the team of FFXIV Omega World First raiders. In a tweet by Haruka Setsuna, Square Enix invalidates the achievement for members of the team and removes associated items, gear and other related items related to the first win.
Whit
Phillies VP of Baseball Communications Kevin Gregg premieres first “Pizza With The Pros” of the new year
Kevin Gregg, vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies, joined the first “Pizza With the Pros” of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 30. Son of former MLB umpire Eric Gregg, baseball has been part of Gregg’s entire life. The Philadelphia native grew up around MLB ballparks nationwide as he traveled with his father to World Series games, All-Star contests and regular season matchups. His early exposure to the game established the roots that would later grow into a profession.
Phillies truck heads south for Spring Training
It's a 1,058-mile trek from South Philadelphia to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.
Comments / 0