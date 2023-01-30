ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?

Break out your coolers. It might not be warm outside during these winter months, but things stay steamy in the world of baseball. Free agency was electric, spring training is just around the corner, and the league just announced its new cover for "MLB 23 The Show." With all this...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the MLB spring training dates to know

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of spring training games across Arizona and Florida will follow as...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Trevor Hoffman On Padres Hype, Machado Musgrove Leadership & WBC Challenge

150,00 tickets distributed for Padres fan fest? Padres great Trevor Hoffman discussed the incredible buzz for the upcoming season, the challenge of players participating in the WBC, how Joe Musgrove has embraced a leadership role and how much Manny Machado has evolved.
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Dodgers executive Ralph Avila dies

According to reports, former Los Angeles Dodgers executive Ralph Avila, who was the father of ex-Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, and the grandfather of former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, has passed away at the age of 92. He is best known for his work as a scout and player development director for the Dodgers, where he worked for over three decades. Avila's contribution to the success of the Dodgers during this time was significant, and his work helped shape the team into one of the most successful franchises in baseball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

MLB The Show 23 - Official Derek Jeter Captain Edition Trailer

Watch the latest MLB The Show 23 trailer revealing Derek Jeter as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23's Captain Edition. MLB The Show 23 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 28, 2023.
MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 31

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
The Game Haus

MLB The Show 23 Release Date

MLB The Show continues to dominate the MLB and baseball market. The game had two-way player Shohei Ohtani on the cover last year. This year a surprise player in Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins was revealed to be on the cover. It will be interesting to see if this helps to highlight a young and upcoming player in a market that needs some attention. Regardless, players will be wondering what the MLB The Show 23 Release Date will be. Check below for the answer.
CBS Sports

MLB offseason reset: Four pieces of unfinished baseball business as spring training approaches

Last week, the Houston Astros hired former Atlanta Braves executive Dana Brown as their new general manager. Brown's appointment completed a lengthy search, one that began shortly after the Astros won the World Series, and served as a good reminder that though the shorelines of spring training are in sight, that doesn't mean all offseason business is complete.
HOUSTON, TX
game-news24.com

FFXIV Omega World First Team UNNAMED For Using Cheats

Square Enix seemed to have taken action against the members of the team UNNAMED, the team of FFXIV Omega World First raiders. In a tweet by Haruka Setsuna, Square Enix invalidates the achievement for members of the team and removes associated items, gear and other related items related to the first win.
Whit

Phillies VP of Baseball Communications Kevin Gregg premieres first “Pizza With The Pros” of the new year

Kevin Gregg, vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies, joined the first “Pizza With the Pros” of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 30. Son of former MLB umpire Eric Gregg, baseball has been part of Gregg’s entire life. The Philadelphia native grew up around MLB ballparks nationwide as he traveled with his father to World Series games, All-Star contests and regular season matchups. His early exposure to the game established the roots that would later grow into a profession.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

