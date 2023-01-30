Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Developer Teases New Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake has teased the possibility of more entries in the franchise. Dead Space is a really beloved horror franchise, but it was somewhat short-lived compared to the likes of Resident Evil which seemingly just never ends and has expanded across many mediums. Dead Space got three mainline games, some books, and a couple of animated films, but this all happened in the span of roughly five years. After Dead Space 3, EA shifted gears and wanted to focus more on online-centric titles, leaving Dead Space in the dust. However, the remake is being received incredibly well and will likely sell fairly well too.
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Final Boss and Ending
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through the final boss in the game, the Hive Mind. From there, we show the final cutscene and roll credits. For more Dead Space Remake tips and walkthroughs, check out our wiki @https://www.ign.com/wikis/dead-space.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
dexerto.com
Deliver Us Mars review – Pure sci-fi excellence from overachieving devs
Deliver Us Mars is an absolutely staggering achievement in both science fiction storytelling and game design from a relatively small indie studio that has once again punched well above its weight. Spectacular. That’s the one word that repeatedly came to mind throughout my hours spent with KeokeN Interactive’s sophomore release....
game-news24.com
The vogue says that a Ton of Skins were mastered right away with playtests every week
Valorant pushed the boundaries of the in-game cosmetics by producing some of the most elaborate and impressive weapons skins seen in the world. When he asked me about the concept of new designs, and how many new Valorant skins are being made at once, here’s what he said. There’s...
game-news24.com
Yuumis solo queue potential grew further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
The most controversial champion in the history of League of Legends found his ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, yet was unable to remove her completely from the game for months. While she entered the new season after the last year, she began a...
ComicBook
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Leak Hints at New Story Content
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, offering a remastered version of a classic Wii game. Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version will include some content that was not in the original release, but it appears that there might be even more than previously revealed. Box art for the game has apparently leaked online, and it references a "Magolor Epilogue" featuring "an extra quest after the ending." The box art certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Nintendo.
game-news24.com
The second of Alan Wake, the best ever Remedy, has ever been better off to Grew More Ambitious Through the Years
The next big title in Remedy Entertainments is Alan Wake 2, but it represents more than just a continuation of the character journey. This is a title that is long-term coming, even as the developers worked on other games. When he spoke to the Games Radar, Creative director Sam Lake felt like he never left Alan Wake behind. After the first games release in 2010 and 2010, he had no idea that he would be the first to go into that studio.
bleedingcool.com
Dicey Dungeons Confirms Early February Release For PlayStation
PlayStation fans will soon be able to get in on the action with Dicey Dungeons, as the game will be released on February 6th. It was confirmed this week that Dicey Dungeons would finally be making its way over to PlayStation consoles as the game comes out next week. The indie title from Terry Cavanagh, Marlowe Dobbe, and Chipzel has been an indie hit on PC for a couple of years now, with occasional updates giving players more content. The PS4/PS5 version of the game will essentially be the most complete edition of the game, with all of the updates and patches included over time. You can see how the game will play in the latest trailer below before it comes out on February 6th.
game-news24.com
The facts and the speculation happened on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024
What happens next? (pic: Nintendo). GameCentral attempted the impossible by trying to predict the Nintendos future console plans and what comes after Zelda: Tears Of the Kingdom. A thing you should never do when writing about video games is to predict the game. Everyone knows it, but not everyone is...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go players agree that crucial feature would make the management of Pokemon much easier
The players who play Pokemon have long known to be very frustrating in the game. Things began to get a little better during the pandemic, but now that everything has got tightened again, players are asking for the key that they could easily easily add to that effect to make things easier.
Kotaku
Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Rain Is Setting People Off
First, there was Spider-Man’s infamous Puddlegate. Then there were the not-so-watery streets of Cyberpunk 2077. Now it seems video game fans’ next watery, pre-release controversy involves the heavy rain seen in some early gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Some think it looks as bad as the awful-looking rain the GTA Trilogy remasters. Others are convinced it’s just video compression. And remember: None of them have actually played the game yet.
dexerto.com
Resident Evil 4 fans call out remake for “nightmare milk” rain effects
More pre-release footage for the Resident Evil 4 remake has been released – and although fans are still excited to get their hands on it, players are calling out the title’s rain effects for being distracting and hoping it’s “just a pre-release graphical issue.”. Resident Evil...
progameguides.com
Reinventing horror with the Resident Evil 4 remake
Survival horror has received quite the shot in the arm as of late. The Callisto Protocol, Dead Space remake, and now the Resident Evil 4 remake are all coming out in a relatively quick succession of one. While remakes are a mixed bag, Dead Space has nailed the landing and many are wondering if Resident Evil 4 can do the same. The original is lauded as a classic and the Resident Evil 3 remake wasn't as warmly received as the Resident Evil 2 remake.
IGN
Resident Evil 4 Remake is Removing Quick-Time Events and Adding Sidequests
Capcom has shared new details on the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. This includes confirmation that it will remove quick-time events, add sidequests, and introduce breakable knives. Capcom provided a better idea of what fans can expect from the highly anticipated remake in a new cover story for Game...
game-news24.com
New Stars Collectibles February 2023: Glasstron PLM-A35 and Valentines T-Rex – The first pythons are the last two or three years old
The new “Serials” were added for February 2023. The annual editions of the T-Rex and the arcade have dropped, as will many other smaller collectibles celebrating VR and sports. Each new item is collected in February 2023. Sony Glasstron PLM-A35 Heroic Collectible. The past, er, never looked so...
game-news24.com
The vertigo-tasting Kattish is going to be launched on Xbox One
The Weakfish studio team has been busy several months, as they have gradually dropped up a number of their games to the Xbox Store. The latest in our class is Kattish. As far as the end of the Cyberpunk 2077 saw emergence of a lot of different types of multi-punk films, the release of Stray in the Xbox and PC in 2022 pounced on the love of cats. Since then, there have been many games focusing on these cute cats; Kattish the latest.
Comments / 0