ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
game-news24.com
The new owners of Tomb Raider’s website update the official website of this series
The official website of the Tomb Raider Games has been updated for an update to delete references to Square Enix, which was used by the latter owners of the games. The first six-month extension of the series website was updated with permission from Embracer Group, which bought the Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix, and redeemed the rights to this series of games. In the deal, Embracer Group acquired other Western Square Enix studios, including Deus Ex.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
game-news24.com
Hi-Fi Rush is one of the best games on Xbox 360 and Steam
The recently released Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks has been a surprise hit. The game has a score of 9,2 from gamers and 86 from critics. This game has 98% positive reviews, however on Steam. This game was released on the day that the announcement was in. Dead Island 2...
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
dexerto.com
All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023
Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service. Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
game-news24.com
Krafton reveals eight team members for 2023 PUBG Esports season
Krafton has revealed eight new teams that will take part in PUBG in March of the 2023 season. As you can see from the diagram below, eight of these teams are a stranger to PUBG: Battlegrounds or esports in general, as they have familiar names and heavy hitters in the mix for 2023. Now, these teams have the details of all the work they’ve done and the preparations they will do when all of the time starts.
game-news24.com
SK star Markoon explains why Leagues Season 13 changes are good for the game
The majority of the modern games are typically criticized by the players; however, Mark Markoon van Woensel applauded the developers for the recent jungle update. In an interview with The Loadout on January 31 the LEC player explained that he liked the jungle changes to be introduced in the season 13. He admitted that Riot has done a good job in this jungle, but he often hates change, so that’s a odd feeling for him.
game-news24.com
One iconic player who leads league in kills has nearly half of his teams in 2023 Spring Split
The Twenty22 League of Legends World Championship was held last October, and many people called the tournament the Last Dance for the veteran AD carry Kim Deft Hyuk-kyu. It seems like the 26-year-old superstar is unlikely to retire after his final appearance. However, after two weeks of new year, it is clear he’s not hanging his keyboard and mouse down anytime soon.
game-news24.com
The game passes are treated to both modern classics today
With GoldenEye 007 release quickfire and the surprise of everything surprises, Hi-Fi RUSH, the addition of two previously announced slightly older games could have gotten an anticlimax. And we would encourage you not to refer to older as worse, as these are two rather great games. From today’s Game Pass...
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
game-news24.com
What teams will go to Winter Groups? LEC Weekly Preview!
The Winter regular split ends this week and top eight teams are going up in group stage. With Vitality already put on, which of the other seven teams? Let’s see who risks going missing out. Image Credits | Riot Games. LEC Winter Groups present the current standings of the...
game-news24.com
The vogue says that a Ton of Skins were mastered right away with playtests every week
Valorant pushed the boundaries of the in-game cosmetics by producing some of the most elaborate and impressive weapons skins seen in the world. When he asked me about the concept of new designs, and how many new Valorant skins are being made at once, here’s what he said. There’s...
game-news24.com
Five league champions will finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was explained on Tuesday by the Lead Designer Matt Phroxzon Leung-Harrison. Next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All these champions fell ill in the battle. As for Trundle, the score of 47,57 percent is higher than the rank of the Golden and the above in the jungle, says U.GG, and the top 50 of these champs doesn’t have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main role.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2 Servers Down for maintenance and Hotfix 6.3.0.7 roll out This Jan 31 (Update 2)
Bungie took the servers from Destiny 2 down for maintenance this January 31. During that time, hotfix 6.3.0.7 will be available on all platforms. More details and the scheduled timetable. Related Reading: Destiny Two Update 2.78 failed by Hotfix 6.3.0.7 This January 31st. Destiny 2 and January 31: Status and...
game-news24.com
Roughly polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add his kit to his kit
Some more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected came to League of Legends with Patch 13.3. Spideraxe found further changes to the Blind Monks E server. Each update will improve his E base damage by 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch.
game-news24.com
New adventure anthology sends players on bank heists, tricks them with fake maps, and tricks them with fake maps
The next adventure anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, is trying to trick players who tackle every quest, as long as every player’s map in the book is misleading. This means that part of the game will involve the party identifying the secrets of their map and making it available for their journey.
game-news24.com
These 2 clubs got buffs to make up for Patch 13.3s item changes
The update for League of Legends is now near the corner, and the early patches indicate that it could have been significant change in summoners rift. Riot Games had set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, but the developers refined their changes by adjusting champions who indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
