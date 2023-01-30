ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
game-news24.com

The new owners of Tomb Raider’s website update the official website of this series

The official website of the Tomb Raider Games has been updated for an update to delete references to Square Enix, which was used by the latter owners of the games. The first six-month extension of the series website was updated with permission from Embracer Group, which bought the Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix, and redeemed the rights to this series of games. In the deal, Embracer Group acquired other Western Square Enix studios, including Deus Ex.
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
game-news24.com

Hi-Fi Rush is one of the best games on Xbox 360 and Steam

The recently released Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks has been a surprise hit. The game has a score of 9,2 from gamers and 86 from critics. This game has 98% positive reviews, however on Steam. This game was released on the day that the announcement was in. Dead Island 2...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
dexerto.com

All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023

Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service. Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.
ComicBook

New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
game-news24.com

Krafton reveals eight team members for 2023 PUBG Esports season

Krafton has revealed eight new teams that will take part in PUBG in March of the 2023 season. As you can see from the diagram below, eight of these teams are a stranger to PUBG: Battlegrounds or esports in general, as they have familiar names and heavy hitters in the mix for 2023. Now, these teams have the details of all the work they’ve done and the preparations they will do when all of the time starts.
game-news24.com

SK star Markoon explains why Leagues Season 13 changes are good for the game

The majority of the modern games are typically criticized by the players; however, Mark Markoon van Woensel applauded the developers for the recent jungle update. In an interview with The Loadout on January 31 the LEC player explained that he liked the jungle changes to be introduced in the season 13. He admitted that Riot has done a good job in this jungle, but he often hates change, so that’s a odd feeling for him.
game-news24.com

One iconic player who leads league in kills has nearly half of his teams in 2023 Spring Split

The Twenty22 League of Legends World Championship was held last October, and many people called the tournament the Last Dance for the veteran AD carry Kim Deft Hyuk-kyu. It seems like the 26-year-old superstar is unlikely to retire after his final appearance. However, after two weeks of new year, it is clear he’s not hanging his keyboard and mouse down anytime soon.
game-news24.com

The game passes are treated to both modern classics today

With GoldenEye 007 release quickfire and the surprise of everything surprises, Hi-Fi RUSH, the addition of two previously announced slightly older games could have gotten an anticlimax. And we would encourage you not to refer to older as worse, as these are two rather great games. From today’s Game Pass...
game-news24.com

What teams will go to Winter Groups? LEC Weekly Preview!

The Winter regular split ends this week and top eight teams are going up in group stage. With Vitality already put on, which of the other seven teams? Let’s see who risks going missing out. Image Credits | Riot Games. LEC Winter Groups present the current standings of the...
game-news24.com

Five league champions will finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs

A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was explained on Tuesday by the Lead Designer Matt Phroxzon Leung-Harrison. Next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All these champions fell ill in the battle. As for Trundle, the score of 47,57 percent is higher than the rank of the Golden and the above in the jungle, says U.GG, and the top 50 of these champs doesn’t have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main role.
game-news24.com

Roughly polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add his kit to his kit

Some more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected came to League of Legends with Patch 13.3. Spideraxe found further changes to the Blind Monks E server. Each update will improve his E base damage by 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch.
game-news24.com

These 2 clubs got buffs to make up for Patch 13.3s item changes

The update for League of Legends is now near the corner, and the early patches indicate that it could have been significant change in summoners rift. Riot Games had set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, but the developers refined their changes by adjusting champions who indirectly hit by the upcoming update.

