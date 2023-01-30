Read full article on original website
Related
‘They felt like a possible future’: how Brian Eno and I recorded Television’s first demos
In search of the new, Richard Williams – then an A&R man at Island Records – captured early Television in an office block salsa studio. But Tom Verlaine wasn’t impressed. When Tom Verlaine wrote his great lyric about Broadway looking so medieval, he wasn’t thinking about the rather down-at-heel recording studio in an office building where his band, Television, made their first demos in December 1974. Good Vibrations was the name of the studio and it was a bit of a misnomer, given the way things turned out.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Peter Gabriel Wrote for Other Artists
His inception into music was Genesis, but after parting ways with the band in 1975, Peter Gabriel‘s musical scope extended into and beyond artier rock and pop, world beats, the ambient, and all in between. From this point on, Gabriel began experimenting with more progressive-leaning sounds, and helped pioneer and popularize some recording techniques used today, including gated reverb—a mesh of reverb and noise gate sound-altering platform commonly used with drums.
How Joni Mitchell watched Woodstock on TV then wrote the song that captured its magic
Originally a b-side, Joni Mitchell's generational classic Woodstock found its biggest audience with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
macaronikid.com
Find out what Bach to Rock in Penfield has to offer!
Check out this spectacular locally-owned music school in town that just celebrated its 5-year anniversary! Bach to Rock Penfield teaches all genres of music to students of all ages (tots, preschool, kids, teens and adults), all abilities, and skill levels. Their professional, safe, and immaculate 3500 square-foot facility is complete with a performance stage, state-of-the-art DJ studio with the latest DJ and music production software, a recording studio, and a party stage room along with multiple lesson rooms, band rooms and learning spaces. Currently, Bach to Rock has over 500 students taught by 20 music instructors who are highly qualified, degreed, multi-instrumentalists teaching all instruments including recording arts, music production and DJ scratching & mixing.
Kyle Reid finds edge in throwback jazz on ‘Tin Can Gramophone’
Brett Fieldcamp reviews Kyle Reid's new album just released, and provides info on how to find Reid local live performances coming up soon. The post Kyle Reid finds edge in throwback jazz on ‘Tin Can Gramophone’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., Shares Video for New Song: Watch
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced his new album, Henry St., with a video for the new song “Every Little Heart.” Kristian Matsson’s first album of originals since 2019’s I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., the new LP is due out April 14 via Anti-. Watch the Jeroen Dankers–directed video for “Every Little Heart” below.
WDW News Today
Garden Rocks Concert Lineup Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Plain White T’s, and More
Disney has announced the full lineup for this year’s Garden Rocks concert series at the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. March 3-4 – Journey former lead vocalist STEVE AUGERI. March 5-6 – Daughtry. March 10-11 – Tommy DeCarlo. March 12-13 – Smash Mouth.
Guitar World Magazine
Guitar lessons you can learn from Hank B. Marvin, instrumental guitar's first superstar and master of the whammy bar
Hank Marvin rose to fame in the late 1950s as the frontman for The Shadows. His blend of American rock and roll, country and surf based electric guitar work coupled with catchy songs full of melodic pop sensibility catapulted the band to mega success. The Shadows also provided backing for...
The Who to Release ‘The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley’ Album
For the first time in 40 years, The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2019. The concert, the band’s only U.K. date on their Moving On Tour, featured The Who accompanied by an orchestra of more than 50 performers. That concert will be available on CD and vinyl on March 31.
operawire.com
Samantha Hankey to Make Carnegie Hall Recital Debut
Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey is set to make her Carnegie Hall debut on March 10, 2023 at the Weill Recital Hall as part of Great Singers III: Evenings of Song. In a statement, Hankey said, “After having postponed this recital for over 2 years, when revisiting the program material I wanted it to be a celebration filled with music I adore and have always wanted to perform. Highlights include Ravel’s masterpiece, Schéhérazade, and selections of Schönbergs cabaret songs, the Brettl Lieder.”
operawire.com
Carnegie Hall 2023 Review: Vincerò Academy Young Artist Gala
A concert featuring young artists who have just completed a week of masterclasses is always a treat. The energy and enthusiasm of these vocalists as they sing their hearts out in front of a captive audience is inspiring. At the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on January 19, 2023,...
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
New Lollapalooza Docuseries Will Explore How the Festival ‘Pumped New Life’ Into Live Music Experience
A three-part documentary series titled Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza is heading to Paramount+. Michael John Warren will direct the series exploring the festival’s evolution since it first emerged in 1991 as part of founder Perry Ferrell’s farewell tour with Jane’s Addiction. “When Lolla was launched in 1991, the concert industry felt like a boring car ride that was running out of gas,” Ferrell shared in a statement. “We pumped new life into the live music experience and set the foundation for the youth’s counter culture to become important and exciting again. Now more than three decades young, I am...
Guitar World Magazine
March 2023 Guitar World lesson videos
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas (opens in new tab), was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron (opens in new tab), a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums (opens in new tab). He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
IT'S ALIVE: Joni Mitchell "Both Sides Now" (Isle Of Wight Festival, 1970)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 2 of New Rock Opera ATUM: Stream
Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled the second installment of their three-part rock opera ATUM. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The next batch of 11 songs from the 33-track concept album, one of our most anticipated albums of 2023, follows Act 1 from November and includes the project’s lead single, “Beguiled.” Pronounced “autumn,” the band’s twelfth LP has been positioned as the narrative successor to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The long-awaited trilogy will officially be completed with Act 3 on April 21st, the same day the band will release an ATUM boxset that features all three parts plus 10 unreleased bonus tracks.
Meet the Songwriters Behind “Frosty the Snowman”
“Frosty the Snowman” was in good hands when hit songwriters Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson stepped into the studio to write it. Rollins, a native of West Virginia, and Nelson of New York, were already accomplished songwriters when they teamed up to write “Frosty,” which tells the tale of a jolly snowman who promises to return one day. Rollins crafted the instantly-recognizable lyrics while Nelson is responsible for the catchy melody.
‘I was swallowing the piano whole’: Stephen Hough on life as a prodigy – and playing for Jimmy Savile
In an extract from his new childhood memoir, the great concert pianist recalls falling in love with the instrument, pestering his parents for lessons … and the deception on Jim’ll Fix It
Comments / 0