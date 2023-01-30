Main Street Laurens has hired Mantis Homes to renovate the historic Wells Clardy Cottage into a short-term rental property for people who wish to visit the area. This has been a need for the area since event venues such as the Palmetto Room, Magnolia Room, Social Square and more have come to downtown Laurens. This is bringing more visitors to the area as well, making it necessary to have more lodging options for visitors.

