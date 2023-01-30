Read full article on original website
Laurens County Sheriff's Office receives bloodhound donation from Cowpens woman
Susan Jolly, from Cowpens, South Carolina, recently donated four of her nine AKC-registered bloodhound puppies to local police departments. Laurens County was one of the recipients, taking 10-week old puppy Maybel into service. "We had thought about selling them, but I would rather donate them for good," Jolly said. "If...
Arrest Report for February 1
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on...
Arrest Report for January 31
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Bobby Johnson – Clinton (no photo available) -Contempt of Family Court...
Laurens County First Steps hosting Ultimate Community Baby Shower
Laurens County First Steps has partnered with Healthy Blue BlueChoice HealthPlan of SC to make sure every family has the resources they need for success. The community Baby Shower for Laurens County residents will connect expecting parents and new parents of infants up to 13 months old with community organizations to help them have a healthy start.
District 55 hosting community listen and learn meetings
Laurens County School District 55 will host community listen and learn meetings to discuss data from a facilities assessment and the development of a long-range facility plan for the district. District 55 completed a comprehensive physical conditions assessment of all district facilities during 2022. The result of the assessment was...
Work set to begin on turning Wells Clardy Cottage into short-term rental property
Main Street Laurens has hired Mantis Homes to renovate the historic Wells Clardy Cottage into a short-term rental property for people who wish to visit the area. This has been a need for the area since event venues such as the Palmetto Room, Magnolia Room, Social Square and more have come to downtown Laurens. This is bringing more visitors to the area as well, making it necessary to have more lodging options for visitors.
