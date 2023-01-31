ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

St. Vincent de Paul nearing guest capacity; 1 resident there over 1 year, until last week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

St. Vincent De Paul in Dayton says it is almost at capacity and worries it might have to turn away some people looking for a warm place to sleep.

The shelter has been around for 37 years and tells News Center 7 it has never seen this much need.

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with a woman who lived at St. Vincent more than a year.

>> RELATED: St. Vincent de Paul in urgent need of sheets, blankets amid record number of guests

Roughly 600 people spend the night at the shelter but it can only house 620.

Patricia Rice was one of them until last week.

In November 2021, Rice says she could not make her rent payments and wound up homeless. A couple of months later, she found her way to St. Vincent.

“On January 1st, Happy New Year of 2022, till I left January 26th of 2023,” she told Kosik. “So I was one of their longer residents.”

Rice says it was the only place she could turn like so many other families.

“But we’re getting to that point where we almost can’t accept anymore than what we have,” said Michael Vanderburgh, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Society.

St. Vincent first started offering shelter to people in 1985.

“And we’re seeing numbers we’ve never seen before,” he said.

>> RELATED: ‘No one should have to sleep on the street,’ Montgomery Co. surveys homelessness in area

Kosik says during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shelter had more open beds than it had in years.

“But that’s reversed itself very quickly,” Vanderburgh said. “It’s a very troubling trend.”

He told Kosik it’s because of everything from drug and alcohol use, inflation, eviction and another factor.

“Because of broken relationships... and what we really need is for people to love one another,” said Vanderburgh.

“I basically ended up at St. Vincent because all my immediate family’s passed away and I’m an only child.” said Rice.

Kosik says at the shelter, Rice spent a lot of time in the chapel and prayed she would soon have her own place again.

“And this chair that I’m basically sitting on is the chair from the chapel,” she said.

>> Body cam video released of deadly, fiery crash in Huber Heights

St. Vincent gave her that chair after it helped her find new housing at Huffman Place, an affordable senior living rental community.

“Oh my gosh, it’s just a relief,” said Rice. “The first day I was just so giddy, I was just so happy. I was so thankful to God.”

“It all comes together to get people what they need,” Vanderburgh told Kosik. “To give them clothing and food and shelter and accompaniment, in assistance with find them a place to live.”

Rice said she stayed optimistic and it paid off.

“I can get back to being myself. I’ve got my own bathroom!” Freedoms she missed.

>> Final autopsy for 6-month-old twin abducted in December could take months, coroner’s office says

Rice told Kosik she slept on an air mattress Monday night but it’s her own air mattress. She still needs a lot more furniture but says that will come in time.

She plans to volunteer at St. Vincent.

For more information on how to donate items, make a financial contribution online or to volunteer, visit St. Vincent’s website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Whirlpool makes record-breaking donation

GREENVILLE — Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville operations recently donated a record breaking amount of $423,654.34 to the Darke County United Way. The dollars that were donated included a dollar for dollar match from The Whirlpool Foundation. Greenville Operations collected donations that totaled $205,677.17 and the Foundation matched this at 100 percent. The Greenville facility also raised an additional $12,300.00 from a Walking Challenge that employees participated in : this challenge was hosted by Whirlpool Corporation earlier in 2022.
GREENVILLE, OH
wyso.org

Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing

Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

On this date: The First Street Fire of 1900 destroyed the city block where the Dayton Dragons stadium now stands

On Feb. 1, 1900, Dayton experienced what could be the largest fire in the city’s history. The blaze started at the in the Leaf Tobacco Warehouses of J.P. Wolf & Son at the northwest corner of First and Foundry streets. Foundry ran north to south starting at First Street and cut through an area where the Dayton Dragons stadium and plaza now stand.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking

Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy