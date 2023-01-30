ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace

Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Saugerties, NY Country Singer Hits The Road with Parker McCollum

An Ulster County native and reality competition superstar is hitting the road with one of the biggest names in country music. In October 2020, the world was introduced to Saugerties, New York native Ian Flannigan. His gritty voice gained the attention of all the coaches on NBC's The Voice, however, it won over Blake Shelton to the point where he picked Flannigan to be on Team Blake.
SAUGERTIES, NY
wibx950.com

Exploring the Abandoned and Cursed Hudson Valley Abercrombie Castle

09I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them. Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.
OSSINING, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors

As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant

POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Husband Tells Wife ‘Back of the Buffett Line!’ Is He a Jerk?

Sometimes the most minor things can lead to an "explosive" argument between a husband and wife. If you happen to be in a relationship you already know that there's a long list of things that can cause arguments between you and your significant other. Money, family, jobs, the list can go on and on, but I can guarantee that this argument starter between a Hudson Valley couple is most likely not on your list of things to argue about.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000.
POUND RIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $6,500

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $6,500. School District: North Salem Central School District.
NORTH SALEM, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY

