Many patrons are devastated by the announcement. There are so many unique restaurants in the Hudson Valley and each one is completely different. It's always a bummer when one announces that they will be closing their doors, we always hate to see an empty storefront. One popular location in Beacon...
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
Saugerties, NY Country Singer Hits The Road with Parker McCollum
An Ulster County native and reality competition superstar is hitting the road with one of the biggest names in country music. In October 2020, the world was introduced to Saugerties, New York native Ian Flannigan. His gritty voice gained the attention of all the coaches on NBC's The Voice, however, it won over Blake Shelton to the point where he picked Flannigan to be on Team Blake.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
wibx950.com
Exploring the Abandoned and Cursed Hudson Valley Abercrombie Castle
09I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them. Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.
Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors
As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant
POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
Husband Tells Wife ‘Back of the Buffett Line!’ Is He a Jerk?
Sometimes the most minor things can lead to an "explosive" argument between a husband and wife. If you happen to be in a relationship you already know that there's a long list of things that can cause arguments between you and your significant other. Money, family, jobs, the list can go on and on, but I can guarantee that this argument starter between a Hudson Valley couple is most likely not on your list of things to argue about.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000.
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
Upstate School Gets Chilly Reception with Racially Insensitive Snowman
Was it a simple misunderstanding, a failed attempt at humor taken out of context, or blatantly racist? That's up to you to decide. Either way, a school in Upstate New York found themselves left out in the cold on Tuesday after a picture they posted on their social media created a bit of backlash and controversy.
2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $6,500
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $6,500. School District: North Salem Central School District.
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
