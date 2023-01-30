ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily South

The Best Way To Store Kitchen Towels

The kitchen towel is an indispensable part of cooking and cleaning in any busy kitchen. From drying hands to wiping spills and getting that little morsel of food from the side of a dish, one is always ready to use during any meal or prep time. You can usually find...
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
NBC News

Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type

Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
Apartment Therapy

I Discovered a New Way to Wash My Dishes — and I May Never Go Back

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you ever visited the home of a friend or relative and witnessed a household habit that left you a little speechless? I’m talking about a smack-the-forehead moment that makes you take that idea home and wonder why you’ve never done it before. This happened to me over the holidays and it’s definitely made me a convert. The thing I noticed? A bar of soap for washing dishes.
heckhome.com

5 Ways to Turn Your House into a Home

Most people spend considerable amounts of time, energy, and money on finding their perfect apartment or dream home. The location, neighborhood, and proximity to amenities are just some of the factors people take into account when looking for somewhere to reside. Along with offering shelter and protection from the elements,...
Recycled Crafts

Intro to basics of hand sewing

Hand sewing is a useful skill for repairing clothing and creating handcrafted items such as stuffed toys, curtains, and pillowcases. To get started with hand sewing, you need a few essential tools: needle, thread, and fabric. It’s important to choose the right needle for the fabric you are working with, as different fabrics require different types of needles. For example, lightweight fabrics like silk and chiffon require sharps needles, while heavier fabrics like denim and canvas require stronger needles like tapestry or upholstery. The thread you choose should also be appropriate for your fabric, with strong thread recommended for heavier fabrics and lighter thread for lighter fabrics.
couponingwithrachel.com

Super Soft Tees $11.99 + FREE Shipping (Reg. $25)

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. These wardrobe staple super soft tees are perfect for layering or wearing as is. Hop over to Jane where you can snag these super soft tees for only $11.99 + FREE shipping in sizes S – XL and in tons of beautiful color choices.
findingfarina.com

Unique birthday gifts for the person who has everything

Finding the perfect birthday gift for someone who seems to have everything can seem like an impossible task at first. It’s easy to fall back on the usual suspects – chocolates, flowers, or a gift card – but if you really want to show your thoughtfulness and make the occasion special, you’ll need to get a little more creative. To help you out, here are some ideas for unique birthday gifts that are sure to surprise and delight the person who has everything.

