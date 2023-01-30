Suspect who skipped court date caught; man reported for wrapping rope around a fence on Miles Ave (Police Blotter, Jan 15-21)

Read full article on original website
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
Suspects accused of stealing motorhome arrested following standoff with Colma PD
COLMA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested on Tuesday after they were removed from an RV following a standoff with police, according to the Colma Police Department. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle — a motorhome — at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Colma PD said in a social media post. The RV was […]
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
Man found dead in parked car in San Francisco; investigation underway
A man was found fatally shot in a parked car in the Little Hollywood area of San Francisco on Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hester Avenue, just across Highway 101 from Bay View Park, on reports of a possible shooting victim. Police found the man seated in a car with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department statement. Officers summoned paramedics but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Events leading up to the man's death are under investigation, and no further details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.
Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
sfstandard.com
SF Man’s Car Broken Into While He Sat Inside it. And Again in Front of TV Crew
Tyson Wrensch knew car break-ins were an issue in Oakland, but he never thought his car would be broken into while he was sitting in it. What’s more, he didn’t think it would be broken into again just days later—in the very same parking lot as the first time—as TV crews interviewed him about the first break-in.
contracosta.news
Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police
The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy man dies in San Jose crash
A 39-year-old Gilroy man died in a crash involving multiple vehicles and a big-rig on northbound Highway 101 in San Jose early Wednesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. The crash was reported around 5:55am on northbound Highway 101 north of Story Road. Investigators determined the Gilroy man was...
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
Man found dead near San Jose's Alum Rock from possible hit-and-run
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol said someone found a 46-year-old man dead Wednesday morning near Alum Rock Avenue, east of San Jose, and officers are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run.CHP officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a man found dead on Alum Rock Avenue east of Kirk Avenue. Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight and ended up partially in some bushes off the right shoulder of the roadway, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.The injuries to the man and debris at the scene led the CHP to determine he had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.The name of the man who died was not being released as of midday Wednesday.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 655-2620.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
Man allegedly tries to kill Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy during pursuit
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly tried to kill a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy during a short foot chase following a traffic stop over the weekend. Saturday around 8 a.m., an officer stopped Emmanuel Diaz Ramos, 41, in the area of Rutland Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue, according to the Santa Clara County […]
Man found dead in car in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
KSBW.com
4 Salinas teens arrested for murder, attempted murder: SPD
SALINAS, Calif. — Four teens were arrested on Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder of two men who were shot in Nov. 2022. On Nov. 14, 2022, police were called to the area of Seville Street and Duran Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed. The driver, Andrew Parker, 19, died from his injuries. A passenger in the car, a minor who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting.
