Suspect who skipped court date caught; man reported for wrapping rope around a fence on Miles Ave (Police Blotter, Jan 15-21)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol said someone found a 46-year-old man dead Wednesday morning near Alum Rock Avenue, east of San Jose, and officers are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run.CHP officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a man found dead on Alum Rock Avenue east of Kirk Avenue. Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight and ended up partially in some bushes off the right shoulder of the roadway, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.The injuries to the man and debris at the scene led the CHP to determine he had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.The name of the man who died was not being released as of midday Wednesday.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 655-2620.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO