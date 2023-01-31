ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Is All Smiles While Having Rare Chat With Ex Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller

By Kat Pettibone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490LFe_0kWsqDKE00

An unlikely friendship? Ben Affleck seems to have nothing but love for ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller .

The Good Will Hunting star, 50, and the Cali Group CEO, 45, were seen exchanging pleasantries outside of the Felicity alum’s house on Monday, January 30, according to photos obtained by Page Six . The two men kept it casual with their attire as they smiled and laughed, with Affleck donning tan pants, a black peacoat and sneakers. Miller, for his part, rocked blue jeans and a plaid shirt, carrying a black duffel bag by his side.

Following their lighthearted conversation, the duo joined up with Garner, 50 — who has been dating the California native since October 2018 — before heading inside the Yes Day star's house. Garner donned dark jeans, a black cardigan and sneakers for her everyday ensemble.

The rare sighting marks the first time the Argo director and the Alias alum — who were married for over a decade before their split in 2015 — have been spotted together since Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in July 2022. The pair share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

The exes have worked hard at coparenting since their divorce — with each other and their respective partners. Affleck is also stepfather to the 53-year-old Selena star’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony . Miller, meanwhile, is dad of two kids with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell .

In November 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Garner and Lopez had bonded over their children.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting , they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” the insider revealed at the time, noting that the Adam Project star “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is to her kids.

That same month, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer praised Garner and Affleck for their amicable split. “[She’s] an amazing coparent , and they work really well together,” Lopez gushed during an interview with Vogue .

As for how the Gigli costars are handling their newly blended family, Lopez explained that it’s all about taking it one step at a time.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

While the Shotgun Wedding star and Oscar winner work on blending their brood, Garner and Miller have been focused on getting closer as well.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down , spend less time together or anything like that,” a source exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month. “She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”

While the lovebirds may not want to rush into nuptials, Garner and Miller’s children met each other for the first time at the Texas native’s 50th birthday party in April 2022.

“John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,” an insider exclusively shared with Us at the time. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife.”

Three months later, another source revealed that the Invention of Lying actress and the businessman were “spending more time” with each other’s kids and “getting quite close” as a family unit.

“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a lowkey dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the insider said noting that Garner and her beau prefer to keep their relationship “very private.”

