MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
BlackRock Increases Position in Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Increases Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.19MM shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Polaris Industries (PII)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.85MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.79MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend
RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.92MM shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.79MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Hovde Group Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
On January 31, 2023, Hovde Group downgraded their outlook for Sierra Bancorp from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sierra Bancorp is $24.79. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from its latest reported closing price of $21.30.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.37MM shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 14.64MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Buy Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Privia Health Group with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $39.85. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.70.
Stammtisch Investments Cuts Stake in TeraWulf (WULF)
Fintel reports that Stammtisch Investments has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.71MM shares of TeraWulf Inc (WULF). This represents 27.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 16, 2022 they reported 76.79MM shares and 36.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
Lake Street Downgrades Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)
On February 1, 2023, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is $14.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $12.15.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Truist Financial (TFC) Declares $0.52 Dividend
Truist Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
