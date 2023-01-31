ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KVAL

Five Oregon communities to receive more than $1.7-million in federal funds for safer roads

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Thursday that more than $1.7-million in federal funding has been secured for five Oregon communities to improve street safety. The funds come from the federal Transportation Department's Safe Streets for All program; a program the was devised by President Biden's infrastructure law. Over the next five years $5-billion will be distributed to regional, local and tribal initiatives; focused on redesigning roads, crosswalks and sidewalks in communities to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Senators Wyden and Merkley in western Oregon for local town hall meetings this weekend

Both of Oregon's senators will be in western Oregon this weekend to hear from locals in town hall meetings. Senator Jeff Merkley will be at Marshfield High School in Coos County at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School, 972 Ingersoll Ave. Coos Bay. Later in the day a town hall meeting with Senator Merkley will be held in Douglas County at Umpqua Community College in the Bonnie J. Ford Health, Nursing and Science Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road at 5:00 p.m. These town halls will part of his second swing of town halls to be held in the coming days.
OREGON STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California

Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
maritime-executive.com

DOT Turns Down $1.2B Grant for Coos Bay Container Terminal - For Now

The Port of Coos Bay has high hopes to build a brand new mega-container terminal on the Oregon coast, but its plans may have to wait for the next competitive round for federal funding. Last September, the port announced that it had reached an agreement with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development -...
COOS BAY, OR
Washington Examiner

Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey

A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WWEEK

Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project

After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
PORTLAND, OR

