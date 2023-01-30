Read full article on original website
States with the most multigenerational households
Sixty million people live in multigenerational households. New Jersey Real Estate Network examined Census Bureau data to see which states have the highest rates of three or more generations living together. Originally published on newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
DCS seeks immediate $26.6M to add suitable places for abused and neglected kids to stay
Department of Children's Services Commissioner Margie Quin with DCS Chief of Staff Andy Verenski, speaking to a legislative committee on December 14, 2022. (Screen grab from Tennessee General Assembly video) The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is seeking an immediate infusion of $26.6 million from the state legislature to address...
