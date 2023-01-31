Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Related
FOX43.com
84-year-old continues to pursue passion as PIAA official
HANOVER, Pa. — They say age is just a number. Take it from 84-year-old Hanover native Gene Groft, who spends his time officiating high school basketball and softball games for the PIAA. “It keeps me young, seriously speaking," said Groft. "If I would quit, I would be a couch...
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Photos: Central Dauphin blows past Carlisle, Spring Grove to reach District 3 Team Wrestling semifinals
The top-seeded Central Dauphin Rams looked the part of the best team in District 3 in their opening matchups in the district team wrestling championships. CD took down No. 16 Carlisle, 54-9, in its first-round match and followed with a 52-15 victory over No. 9 Spring Grove in the quarterfinal round.
ACAC Student shows in February
The Adams County Arts Council will feature its annual Instructors Show and All County Student Show during the month of February. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, February 3, 5-7:00 p.m. and is open to the public. The Instructors Show, exhibited in the Gallery, features 2D and...
Obituary: Frank S. Kochniarczyk
Frank S. Kochniarczyk, 85, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1937 in Chicago, IL he was the son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Moczarna) Kochniarczyk. He was the husband of H. Jeanne (Criss) Kochniarczyk, of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 49 years.
Obituary: Ruth M. Baker
Uth M. (Kinnunen) Baker passed away on Monday, January 30 at age 90. She was the wife of Ralph W Baker Sr. both of Gettysburg. She was born in the Bronx, NY on April 13, 1932 to Matti and Hanna (Pouttu) Kinnunen, she was a first generation Finnish American. At age 10 they moved to Worcester, Mass., she graduated from Worcester High School and entered nurses training at Worcester Memorial Hospital graduating in 1953 as an RN. She headed south to Florida, bought a car and worked her way to California and back to Florida where she met the Amy family. Mrs. Amy was also an RN and invited her to come to Saegertown, PA. Ralph met the Amys in 1957 while home on leave from the Coast Guard. Unbeknownst to Ralph, the Amys had been promoting him to Ruth long before they met in church the 1st Sunday in February of 1959. Six months later they were married in Paxton, Mass by Ralphâs father the Reverend Ralph Baker and Ruthâs Great Uncle the Reverend Holkaunen from Finland. After raising 3 children in Hanover Pa, she went back to work at the Hanover VNA. After several years, the National VNA started to certify nurses in certain fields starting with Geriatric Specialties. Ruth completed 4 case studies and passed a 6 hour written test in Philadelphia and became the 17th nurse in the United States to be certified as a Geriatric Nurse Specialist. She was promoted to Director of Patient care at the VNA and later became certified as a VNA Administrator. She was given the task in the 1970âs to develop and set up a Hospice Program which was a new concept in Home Care. She became a patient in this very system. After retirement in 1993, she and Ralph spent several winters in Myrtle Beach and spent 7 weeks driving to California and back. They spent 64 wonderful years together. She is survived by Ralph and her 3 children, Barbara Edwards (David Spertzel), Betsy Peck (Billy Peck) and Ralph W Baker Jr. (Darby Baker), 5 grandchildren and 5 Â½ great grandchildren. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Allen. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 and Adams County Office for Aging/Meals on Wheels, 318 W Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. And from Ruthâs family, a very special thank you to Ruthâs hospice aide Marsha Spangler, who has 40 years of service with the VNA. She was hired by Ruth in 1983 and all these years later took such loving care of her. Also to Norma, Ruthâs nurse for over 18 monthsâ¦.Two truly special woman. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfu.
Obituary: Arthu E. Byers
Arthur E. “Art” Byers, 76, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Jan 29, 2023 at his home. Born Aug 6, 1946 in Gettysburg,…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Alexander Riley
Alexander Riley, age 87, of Gettysburg passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was bo…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Kiwanis speakers will discuss mental health issues at February program
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis monthly speaker’s series will resume on Monday, Feb. 13, with a program by John Noullet and Jayne Miller, both mental health care professionals at WellSpan Philhaven. The program will focus on the de-stigmatization of mental health issues, specifically suicide prevention. Noullet has worked for WellSpan...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle
Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
abc27.com
New Cumberland County physical therapy clinic opens
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University has expanded its Health curriculum with a new way to serve the community. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Phoenix Physical Therapy outpatient clinic, located at Messiah’s Winding Hill facility in Upper Allen Township. The clinic will...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Obituary: Frederick John Horak
Fred Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. He was born Frederick John Horak in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings. Fred felt a calling to serve God and others, and as Brother Germaine, he attended Holy Trinity Mission Seminary in Winchester, Virginia. While there, he met the love of his life, his forever bride, Joan. After leaving the seminary, Fred graduated from Marquette University in Business.
Cultural Arts Calendar, February 2023
Dear Gettysburg Connection readers, It is our pleasure to introduce you to Gail Jones, who has volunteered to share with us a monthly roundup of some of the many musical, theatrical, and visual arts events that can be found in our community. Gail’s goal is to remind us of the offerings in this culture-rich community and encourage us all to get out and support them. Welcome, Gail and thank you!
Threat Closes Schools In Biglerville, District Officials Say
A threat led to the sudden closure of two schools in Bigglerville, according to district officials. The Upper Adams School District received a threat in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. "Out of an abundance of caution, the school district will be dismissing school early today to ma…
travelawaits.com
5 Historic Homes To Visit In Gettysburg
The canons that dot the peaceful, rolling hills of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, have long been silenced, but the memories of the battle that took place here in 1863 lingers, echoing through the centuries via the hundreds of monuments and gravestones that have become permanent reminders. But the history of this charming...
Obituary: Kenneth L. Hull
Kenneth L. Hull, 85, of Hanover, died Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023 at Bridging Life, Westminster…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Kris Webb brings “A Gettysburg Christmas” to Gettysburg
Gettysburg resident Kris Webb has a lot on her mind. Not only is she an artist/stylist and owner of Sixty East hair salon, but from now until December, Kris is immersed in the production of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a heartwarming family film now being created in the streets, landmarks, and businesses of this quaint, historic town.
abc27.com
Manheim Township to host 3rd annual Groundhog Day Celebration
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department will be hosting their 3rd Annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2. The public is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion, located at 1241 Lititz Pike in Lancaster.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0