Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Channel 3000
Sean Kelly Hendrickson
Sean Kelly Hendrickson, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home in Madison, Wis. He was born on Oct. 5, 1988, to parents Peggy and Jerry Hendrickson at Prince Georges Hospital in Cheverly, M.D. At 14 months, Sean moved with his parents to the Madison area and grew up in Stoughton, Wis. He attended St. Ann’s School and graduated from Stoughton High School in 2007.
Channel 3000
Gary Edward Lyons, Jr.
MADISON - Gary Edward Lyons, age 65, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. He was born in Fitchburg, MA, the son of William and Jeanette Lyons. Gary received a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his post-doctoral training at Stanford University and the Pasteur Institute in Paris. Gary served as a professor in the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in the Cell and Regenerative Biology Department for 28 years, retiring in 2019.
Channel 3000
Kenneth Richard Sipsma
MADISON/WESTPORT – Kenneth Richard Sipsma, age 69, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Ken was born on August 29, 1953 in Kenosha, WI to Harold and Mary (Zaleski) Sipsma. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1971 and then achieved his Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin. Ken spent 18 years teaching at Mendota Mental Health Institute before he went on to pursue a Juris Doctor degree, also at the University of Wisconsin. He graduated cum laude in 1994 and opened the Sipsma Law Office on the Northside of Madison on October 1 of the same year. Sipsma Law flourished to become Sipsma, Hahn & Brophy LLC until 2015. Ken was currently a partner at Steinhilber Swanson LLP. In 1996, Ken was elected Town of Westport Board Supervisor, a position he held until appointed Chairman of the Board in 2022. Ken also served on a number of the town’s committees, the Westport Plan Commission, the Waunakee/Westport Joint Planning Commission, and the Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Commission, the Middleton Fire Commission and the Northeast Community Court Commission. In the past he was also a long-time member of the Parks Commission. Always an academic, Ken was in the process of completing a Capstone Certificate in Applied Drug Development at University of Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Don LeEarl Jambura
MADISON - Don LeEarl Jambura, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, one day short of his 87th birthday. He was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., on Feb. 1, 1936, the son of Earl and Florence (Strauman) Jambura. At 16 years of age, Don’s family moved to Pendleton, Ore., where he graduated from Pendleton High School. He attended Oregon State University.
Channel 3000
Kathlyn R. Plummer-Putnam
Kathlyn R. Plummer-Putnam, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Oak Park Place, surrounded by family. She was born on April 14, 1930, in Sherry, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Florence (Charboneau) Bassuener. Prior to graduating from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., in 1947, Kathlyn attended Pershing Grade School, a one-room schoolhouse in Sherry, Wis.
Channel 3000
Dennis Robert Sherraden
MIDDLETON - Dennis Robert Sherraden, age 76, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, surrounded by his family after he sustained an injury from a fall. He was born on Sept. 25, 1946, in Manhattan, Kan., the son of Robert Sherraden and Madeline (Amthauer) Sherraden. Dennis graduated...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
Channel 3000
Meet the Pet of the Week: Chief
You can learn more about Chief and the rest of the animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
MPD officer resigns after criminal charge, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison police officer accused of hurting a woman during a physical altercation at a local restaurant last fall has resigned, department officials said Thursday. News 3 Now first reported on allegations against former MPD officer Keith Brown in November 2022 after he was arrested on tentative...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Channel 3000
New initiative aims to reduce overdose deaths in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Members of multiple community groups gathered in Janesville Wednesday afternoon to put together overdose leave-behind kits as part of a new initiative to reduce drug deaths in Rock County. The kits, also known as Hope Kits, contain NARCAN, fentanyl test strips, a CPR face shield drug disposal...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
Channel 3000
Porchlight seeking men's coat donations amid cold weather
MADISON, Wis. – With the recent cold snap, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and up. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, which is one of the highest numbers they’ve seen this winter, according to manager Fares Fares.
Channel 3000
Dennis S. Mahlkuch
Dennis S. Mahlkuch, age 56, of Blue River, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023. Dennis was born on May 26, 1966 in Monroe, WI, the son of Yvonne and Kenneth (Sarbacker) Mahlkuch. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1984 and received a degree in Art from Beloit College. Dennis taught in the Janesville School District and has been teaching Art at Riverdale Junior and Senior High School in Muscoda since 2016. Dennis served as the Art Club Advisor at Riverdale along with helping on the school yearbook. He enjoyed taking care of his animals, working on his hobby farm, and had a passion for all things Art, especially painting. He will be greatly missed.
Channel 3000
Demetri S. Zaremba
HALES CORNERS/COTTAGE GROVE, WIS. - Demetri Scott Zaremba passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2023, at the age of 36. Demetri was born on May 24, 1986, in East Chicago, IN to Scott and Judy Zaremba; he had homes in Hales Corners and Cottage Grove, WI. Demetri lived life to the fullest in every sense of the phrase and he will be deeply missed by many.
Channel 3000
How Baraboo was almost the filming location for 'Groundhog Day'
BARABOO, Wis. -- The movie 'Groundhog Day' is a favorite among many people, but how many know about the classic's (almost) roots in Wisconsin?. When Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were looking for a location to film the movie in the early '90s, they asked a man named Bob Hudgins to find a place that looked like Punxsutawney that was close to Chicago. The trio visited about 60 towns across the Midwest looking for the perfect spot, eventually ending up in Baraboo.
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
radioplusinfo.com
1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary
This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
Channel 3000
Badgers look to begin Fickell era with 'The Launch'
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin football team is entering a new era with head coach Luke Fickell, and fans will be able to get their first look this spring. The Badgers will hold an open practice at Camp Randall Stadium on April 22 that they have dubbed "The Launch." The event will serve as the kickoff for the 2023 season.
Channel 3000
Cheryl S. Gilbert
Cheryl S. Gilbert, 70, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on October 15, 1952, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Roscoe I. Markin Sr. and Ellen V. (McKinney) Jorgenson. Cheryl enjoyed doing puzzles, playing Yahtzee, and spending time with her grandchildren. Cheryl...
