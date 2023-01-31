MADISON/WESTPORT – Kenneth Richard Sipsma, age 69, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Ken was born on August 29, 1953 in Kenosha, WI to Harold and Mary (Zaleski) Sipsma. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1971 and then achieved his Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin. Ken spent 18 years teaching at Mendota Mental Health Institute before he went on to pursue a Juris Doctor degree, also at the University of Wisconsin. He graduated cum laude in 1994 and opened the Sipsma Law Office on the Northside of Madison on October 1 of the same year. Sipsma Law flourished to become Sipsma, Hahn & Brophy LLC until 2015. Ken was currently a partner at Steinhilber Swanson LLP. In 1996, Ken was elected Town of Westport Board Supervisor, a position he held until appointed Chairman of the Board in 2022. Ken also served on a number of the town’s committees, the Westport Plan Commission, the Waunakee/Westport Joint Planning Commission, and the Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Commission, the Middleton Fire Commission and the Northeast Community Court Commission. In the past he was also a long-time member of the Parks Commission. Always an academic, Ken was in the process of completing a Capstone Certificate in Applied Drug Development at University of Wisconsin.

