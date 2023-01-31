Read full article on original website
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says cell phone number hacked
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump's term."Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences," Noem said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.
WSET
Virginia senators announce bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st State
(WSET) — In a historic move, Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have joined their colleagues in introducing legislation that would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state in the United States. The Washington, D.C. Admission Act would give D.C. citizens full congressional representation and ensure that the citizens and elected leaders of the District of Columbia have full authority over local affairs.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
Bill would give majority party more power on Montana interim committees
Republicans in the Montana Legislature – where they currently hold a supermajority – want to change the makeup of interim legislative committees so the majority party has more power, which they say would simply reflect the will of voters. Senate Bill 176, sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, would make it so four-member interim committees […] The post Bill would give majority party more power on Montana interim committees appeared first on Daily Montanan.
eenews.net
Meet the top House recipients of oil and gas money
The oil and gas industry donated millions of dollars to members of the House in the last election cycle. Now, many of the top recipients are well-positioned to advance its interests. Two of them — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — serve in leadership...
KULR8
Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Sen. Tester to hold hearing on intelligence-gathering balloon
U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Jon Tester, said the committee will hold a hearing looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon from the Biden Administration. “Montanans value their freedom and privacy and I’ll always fight to defend both,” Tester said. “China’s actions are a clear threat...
GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped
U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil from […] The post GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Utah Rep. Ken Ivory pushes for term limits on members of Congress
Utah State Rep. Ken Ivory, District 39, has filed a resolution for Utah to join the states calling for term limits on members of Congress.
fergusnow.com
House Passes “Clean Energy” Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Democrat-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill last night (Thurs) to set a goal of 100 percent carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski from Ghent warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of...
WCAX
House Lawmakers pass $300M spending plan
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A grab bag of extra spending is making its way through the statehouse. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday. The House of Representatives passed the...
eenews.net
Manchin, Westerman plot new push for permitting reform
Capitol Hill’s permitting reform effort got new life Wednesday as two top Senate and House lawmakers held an initial summit on reviving the overhaul bid. This time, the House could take the lead. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and House Natural Resources Chair Bruce Westerman...
Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.” The move — while not final — drew immediate anger from environmentalists who saw it as a betrayal of the president’s pledges to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy sources. ConocoPhillips Alaska had proposed five drilling sites as part of its Willow project, and the approach listed as the preferred alternative by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the report calls for up to three drill sites initially. Even as the land agency released its report, the U.S. Interior Department said in a separate statement that it has “substantial concerns” about the project and the report’s preferred alternative, “including direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and impacts to wildlife and Alaska Native subsistence.” The Bureau of Land Management, which falls under the Interior Department, also said in the report that identifying a preferred alternative “does not constitute a commitment or decision” and notes it could select a different alternative in the final decision.
Feds use rare veto to block Alaska copper, gold mine plan
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday effectively vetoed a proposed open-pit copper and gold mine in a remote region of southwest Alaska that is a trove of minerals coveted by mining interests but that also supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.The move by the agency, heralded by Alaska Native tribes and environmentalists who have long pushed for it, deals a potentially devastating blow to the proposed Pebble Mine and comes while an earlier rejection of a key federal permit for the project remains unresolved.Pebble Limited Partnership CEO John Shively in a statement called the EPA's action “unlawful”...
Article V Convention of States Nearly Clears Montana State Senate
It cleared the Montana State Senate on first reading. It cleared the Montana State Senate on second reading. But then on third reading a proposed Convention of States failed in a tie 25-25 vote. State Senator Tom McGillvray (R-Billings) is pushing SJ2 in the Montana Senate which would call for...
