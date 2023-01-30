Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to interview Wednesday for Cardinals' HC job

After the Arizona Cardinals reportedly “reset” following their daylong interview with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, they have added new candidates to the fray.

After they meet with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka Tuesday, they will interview Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bengals were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Anarumo has been the Bengals’ DC since 2019. Before that, he coached defensive backs for the Miami Dolphins 2012-2017 and the New York Giants in 2018. He was the Dolphins’ interim DC in 2015.

The Bengals were 16th in yards allowed, sixth in points allowed and seventh in rush defense.

