Since finishing her senior season with the Tigers and gearing up for her final year of eligibility awarded to her due to COVID-19, Mckenna Slavik has been excited about the future of women’s sports, especially women’s volleyball. Throughout her lifetime, Slavik has noticed that volleyball has become much bigger and attracted a sizeable fan base, especially in the United States. “I am super excited to be a part of it (volleyball), especially while it is growing rapidly.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO