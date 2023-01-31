ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clemsontigers.com

Miami Outlasts Clemson in OT Thriller, 69-66

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds to...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: Clemson vs. Georgia Southern

📍 Clemson, S.C. (Duckworth Family Tennis Facility) 🗓 Friday, Feb. 3 • 1 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s tennis team (5-1) returns to the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility as they will take on Georgia Southern on Friday at 1 p.m. The live stream for the match is available here.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Claire Blackwell

Claire transferred from Southern Wesleyan where she played tennis to Clemson in the fall of 2022, where she began her rowing career on Clemson’s club rowing team. The Spring 2023 season will be Claire’s first season rowing on Clemson’s division one team. Personal. Daughter of Kimberly &...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Drops Just Second ACC Contest 62-54 at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Clemson University men’s basketball fell for just the second time in league play 62-54 at Boston College on Tuesday night. The Tigers (18-5, 10-2) were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. It was Tyson’s fifth 20-point outing of the season.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Athletics Announces New Performance and Wellness Center

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson University Board of Trustees gave Phase I approval on a plan for a new state-of-the-art performance and wellness center for Clemson’s student-athletes, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. The renovations would also provide an upgrade for the track and field and cross country program for their day-to-day operations.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Cross Country Earns 13 All-ACC Academic Selections

CLEMSON, S.C. – 13 Tigers were named to the All-ACC Academic team, the conference announced Thursday. Six men and seven women earned the recognition for Clemson. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. The athletic requirement for student-athletes is to have participated in at least 50 percent of competition.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Men’s Soccer Boasts Program-Record 12 All-ACC Academic Selections

CLEMSON, S.C. – A program-record 12 Tigers were named to the All-ACC Academic team, the conference announced Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of nine set in 2021. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. The athletic requirement for student-athletes is to have played in at least 50 percent of competition.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Mckenna Slavik – National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Since finishing her senior season with the Tigers and gearing up for her final year of eligibility awarded to her due to COVID-19, Mckenna Slavik has been excited about the future of women’s sports, especially women’s volleyball. Throughout her lifetime, Slavik has noticed that volleyball has become much bigger and attracted a sizeable fan base, especially in the United States. “I am super excited to be a part of it (volleyball), especially while it is growing rapidly.”
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy