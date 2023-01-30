Read full article on original website
Boyd Gaming Posts Record-Breaking Q4 2022 Results
Boyd Gaming Corporation posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. As reported by the gaming and hospitality giant, the three months ended December 31 were very successful for the company, as was the entire year. Q4 Saw Boyd Gaming Perform Strongly. As announced, Boyd Gaming recorded revenues...
PAGCOR Poised to Return to Pre-Pandemic Results, Says CEO
Commenting on the latest results, PAGCOR chairman and chief executive, Alejandro Tengco, suggested that the gambling industry in the country could see a return to its pre-pandemic levels before long, and possibly this or next year, although no specificity on the timeline was offered. The Worst Is Behind, Economic Boon...
Penn Entertainment Q4 Revenue Remains Stable despite Negative Factors
The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $1.59 billion, a modest 0.8% year-on-year increase. However, several notable metrics, like earnings per share, fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, while rising interest rates negatively impacted expenses. Despite the stagnating results, Penn Entertainment’s management remained optimistic for 2023, relying on its expansion efforts and strong momentum.
Evolution Posts 36% Increase in Operating Revenues for 2022
The new report reveals that the company’s operating revenues in 2022 hit €1,456,737 ($1.6 million) representing strong growth of 36% when compared to the €1.07 million ($1.2 million) result from 2021. Providing a breakdown, Evolution’s new report revealed that EBITDA for the period hit €1 million ($1.1 million), up by 37.3% from the €734,650 ($803,500) reported for the corresponding period the previous year.
EveryMatrix Enjoys Stellar Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results
Released Thursday, the company’s latest report revealed that in Q4, 2022, its revenue hit €39.5 million ($43.2 million). This result marked a significant 66% increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased as well, hitting €19.4 million ($21.2 million), up by 39% year-over-year.
Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022
The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
Gaming Realms Posts Strong Results as CEO and CFO Change
The company’s new appointment coincides with a strong uptake in the company’s results during 2022, where revenue increased by the outstanding 27% on a year-over-year basis. New Executive to Preside Over Company’s Strong Growth. Segal previously served as a financial officer for the company, and he is...
Entain Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and 2022 Growth
On Wednesday, the company revealed it has seen an increase in its net gaming revenue (NGR) for the fourth quarter as well as the full year 2022. Judging by Entain’s latest report, NGR for Q4, which includes the period between October 1 and December 31, 2022, increased by 11% when compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
Digitain Subsidiary Sport Generate Appoints Simon Westbury as CEO
Boasting substantial management experience and industry insight, Westbury should be the perfect candidate for the position. His new responsibilities will focus on fostering growth and bolstering Sport Generate’s worldwide brand recognition. The appointment is part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion plans as it strives to provide the best possible service to its growing client base.
ComplianceOne’s Jeremie Kanter: “Regulators’ Expectations Have Shifted’
Jeremie Kanter recently joined ComplianceOne Group as a member of the board and head of its Diligence in Gaming division, where he oversees regulatory and operational compliance. We caught up with him to discuss the fast-changing regulatory landscape. Q: You joined ComplianceOne Group recently. How have your first few weeks...
Charlie Munger: Cryptocurrencies Are “Gambling Contracts”
Charlie Munger, the right-hand of Warren Buffett, has shared his thoughts about crypto in a new piece for the Wall Street Journal. In it, one of the world’s most successful investors has called the entire sector a “gambling contract” and assured that “the house” had a 100% edge on players.
Mohegan Becomes Casino Partner of Soloviev Group for NY Bid
The bid for the project comes after recently, the gambling regulator in the state, the New York State Gaming Commission, opened an application request for the development of three downstate casinos. Those strategic projects are expected to deliver long-term value, boost tourism and deliver unique experiences for the visitors, something that both Soloviev Group and Mohegan have experience with.
PENN Interactive Acquires RGC Accreditation
PENN Entertainment has announced this as a major milestone for the two platforms. PENN Interactive, a subsidiary of PENN Entertainment, took the initiative to undergo the accreditation process and made history by becoming the first US operator to earn this recognition. The RG Check accreditation is widely regarded as one...
Sportradar Powers In-House Operators via Insight Tech Services
The new standalone Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions are aimed at sportsbook operators looking to enhance their risk management, marketing, and trading abilities. The fresh tools will help Sportradar’s in-house operators optimize their commercial performance. The new suite complements the company’s current Managed Trading Services. Unlocking Real-Time Insights to...
Aspire Global Makes Another Stride in UK with Metropolitan Gaming
The NeoGames subsidiary will now power the new digital offering for the land-based UK operator group, which has made a shift toward online gaming options. Aspire Global will deploy its dedicated proprietary online solution, and offer Metropolitan access to a state-of-the-art platform managed services and casino aggregation solution. Kickstarting Metropolitan...
SG:certified Partners with the ACGCS
SG:certified, a company that helps operators with their safer gambling and sustainability needs, has announced a new partnership with the Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists (ACGCS). Under the agreement, the association will provide SG:certified’s employees with the training needed to improve its clients’ practices. ACGCS Will Provide...
DraftKings Lays Off 3.5% of Its Global Workforce
DraftKings has joined FedEx and Rivian Automotive in announcing job cuts, aligning with a growing trend among US corporations. The company announced the move aims to boost efficiency and will affect about 140 jobs. A Major Portion of the Job Cuts Are in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The...
React Gaming’s Compete.gg and LOOT.BET Platforms Receive AI Boost
The publicly-traded holding company continues to double down on non-stop innovation in its mission to provide a stellar esports tournament and betting experience. The next step in React Gaming’s vision relies on the burgeoning possibilities of AI and machine learning. The company hopes that integrating these technologies into its offerings would significantly benefit users and boost engagement.
Betsson Confirms Support for UN Global Compact Initiative
Announced Thursday, the company joins a growing roster of organizations around the globe that have already shown support for the initiative. Per the new collaboration, Betsson will embed ten principles from the Global Compact into its operations. The changes are going to affect the company’s policies related to anti-corruption, labor, environment, HR, as well as other strategic operations.
Hub88 Innovates with HubWallet
Platform provider Hub88 unveiled HubWallet, a proprietary payment solution that leverages the company’s robust back office. The new product is expected to make payments easier, safer and more intuitive. Hub88 Launches In-House Payment Solution. Hub88 is best known for aggregating iGaming content, which makes the launch of HubWallet an...
