NFL
NFL places Eagles OL Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List after indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping
The NFL has placed Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after Sills was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio. "Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while...
NFL
Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run
In the build-up to Super Bowl LVII, plenty of folks will be asked for their opinions on the two participating clubs. One individual is quite familiar with Philadelphia's team, and he's not too fond of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Giants safety Julian Love let his thoughts be known during...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice
MOBILE, Ala. -- With three days of Reese's Senior Bowl practices in the books, 100-plus prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft are on the verge of wrapping up a crucial job interview. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provides a look at 10 players who helped themselves the most during the week leading up to Saturday's game.
NFL
Tom Brady's retirement marks first significant move in 2023 NFL offseason quarterback market
When Tom Brady finally retired -- "for good," he made a point of saying -- in a low-definition video on Wednesday morning, he went out having attempted and completed more passes than any quarterback had in a season in NFL history. At 45, he had not faded away or been dragged across the finish line.
NFL
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'
After nine seasons, Derek Carr's time with the Raiders appears to be nearing its end. Carr was unceremoniously benched with two games remaining in the 2022 season, laying the groundwork for a departure. The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving the veteran quarterback since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0
Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the news of Tom Brady retiring by discussing how it affects the 2023 NFL Draft. Next, the pair focus on the American team at the Senior Bowl and go through some standout players from practice. After that, the duo highlight the standout practice players from the National team. To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 1
2022 · 7-10-0 OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS. Jim Bob Cooter, Jaguars pass game coordinator, has been requested by the Panthers to interview him for the team's vacant offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. STAFF INTERVIEWS. Duce Staley, Lions assistant head coach, has been requested by...
NFL
Rosters Finalized For 2023 Pro Bowl Games Presented by Verizon
The NFL announced the final AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Players from each conference will compete in a series of Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag Football Games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL
AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions
As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set. Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show. The Pro Bowl Games action will kick off...
NFL
NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared
Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
NFL
Eagles will wear home green jerseys, Chiefs will be in white for Super Bowl LVII
It is over a week until the big day when the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but we already know what both teams will be wearing. The Eagles posted to social media this week...
NFL
Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights the most imposing individuals in Super Bowl LVII. January reiterated a self-evident truism about the NFL: The stars come out in the playoffs. The...
NFL
Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways
The Saints' major changes in the defensive coaching room continue. New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The split comes fives days after the team's other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, departed to become the DC...
NFL
Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'
Derek Carr has no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline in his contract that triggers $40.4 million in future guaranteed money to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas. "I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said Thursday from the Pro Bowl Games, via the Associated Press.
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to be fully ready for 2023 season
Tua Tagovailoa has taken an important step on his road back to the playing field. The Dolphins quarterback has cleared concussion protocol, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Miami is confident Tagovailoa will be fully ready to return to football activities when the time comes later in 2023, per Rapoport.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: QB Carousel
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Tom Brady is officially calling it a career (again) and the guys discuss what his departure means for the fantasy pieces left behind and Tampa Bay as a whole. Speaking of QBs, there will be plenty of quarterback chatter this offseason through the draft and free agency and the hosts play the Quarterback Match Game to help make sense of it! Finally, they wrap things up by breaking down some of the big coaching additions announced this week and what it means for fantasy.
NFL
NFL and Partners to Promote CPR Education and Improve Safety for Young Athletes
The NFL and its long-time partners, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, announced a commitment to promote cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure that they have proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies. The NFL is supporting these efforts during Super Bowl week by amplifying CPR educational materials and enhancing long-term national and local partnerships.
NFL
RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022
We are less than a fortnight away from the end of the 2022 NFL campaign, with Super Bowl LVII pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. But before the season wraps, I am once again swallowing my pride and acknowledging my mistakes. Back in August,...
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions
Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thurs. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games conclude Sunday with more skills competitions and three flag football games to determine the AFC-NFC winner.
