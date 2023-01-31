ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'

After nine seasons, Derek Carr's time with the Raiders appears to be nearing its end. Carr was unceremoniously benched with two games remaining in the 2022 season, laying the groundwork for a departure. The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving the veteran quarterback since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the news of Tom Brady retiring by discussing how it affects the 2023 NFL Draft. Next, the pair focus on the American team at the Senior Bowl and go through some standout players from practice. After that, the duo highlight the standout practice players from the National team. To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article.
MOBILE, AL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 1

2022 · 7-10-0 OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS. Jim Bob Cooter, Jaguars pass game coordinator, has been requested by the Panthers to interview him for the team's vacant offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. STAFF INTERVIEWS. Duce Staley, Lions assistant head coach, has been requested by...
NFL

Rosters Finalized For 2023 Pro Bowl Games Presented by Verizon

The NFL announced the final AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Players from each conference will compete in a series of Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag Football Games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set. Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show. The Pro Bowl Games action will kick off...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

The Saints' major changes in the defensive coaching room continue. New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The split comes fives days after the team's other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, departed to become the DC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: QB Carousel

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Tom Brady is officially calling it a career (again) and the guys discuss what his departure means for the fantasy pieces left behind and Tampa Bay as a whole. Speaking of QBs, there will be plenty of quarterback chatter this offseason through the draft and free agency and the hosts play the Quarterback Match Game to help make sense of it! Finally, they wrap things up by breaking down some of the big coaching additions announced this week and what it means for fantasy.
NFL

NFL and Partners to Promote CPR Education and Improve Safety for Young Athletes

The NFL and its long-time partners, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, announced a commitment to promote cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure that they have proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies. The NFL is supporting these efforts during Super Bowl week by amplifying CPR educational materials and enhancing long-term national and local partnerships.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thurs. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games conclude Sunday with more skills competitions and three flag football games to determine the AFC-NFC winner.

