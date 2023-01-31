Read full article on original website
Five Oregon communities to receive more than $1.7-million in federal funds for safer roads
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Thursday that more than $1.7-million in federal funding has been secured for five Oregon communities to improve street safety. The funds come from the federal Transportation Department's Safe Streets for All program; a program the was devised by President Biden's infrastructure law. Over the next five years $5-billion will be distributed to regional, local and tribal initiatives; focused on redesigning roads, crosswalks and sidewalks in communities to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
Senators Wyden and Merkley in western Oregon for local town hall meetings this weekend
Both of Oregon's senators will be in western Oregon this weekend to hear from locals in town hall meetings. Senator Jeff Merkley will be at Marshfield High School in Coos County at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School, 972 Ingersoll Ave. Coos Bay. Later in the day a town hall meeting with Senator Merkley will be held in Douglas County at Umpqua Community College in the Bonnie J. Ford Health, Nursing and Science Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road at 5:00 p.m. These town halls will part of his second swing of town halls to be held in the coming days.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze amid budget, enrollment issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has announced a hiring freeze, claiming it's because of shrinking enrollment and uncertain funding. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the district says they have 3,000 fewer students enrolled now than they did before the start of the pandemic. PPS also...
