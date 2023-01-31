Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York
The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
Kyle Rittenhouse Begs For Money After Judge OKs Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Kenosha Killer
Kyle Rittenhouse quickly began soliciting donations after a judge allowed a wrongful death lawsuit against him to move forward. The post Kyle Rittenhouse Begs For Money After Judge OKs Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Kenosha Killer appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions
Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
hstoday.us
United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns
On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
msn.com
Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat
Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
msn.com
Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers’ loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal student loan cancellation, but for future legal arguments on federal policy. Student Loan Forgiveness: Timeline of...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge wrong to terminate mom's parental rights without her or her lawyer present, appeals court says
The state's Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed an Adams County judge who terminated a mother's parental rights at a hearing in which neither she nor her attorney was present. A woman identified as J.L.S. gave birth to a child and within a week, Adams County initiated child welfare proceedings....
ABC7 Chicago
Lawyers who helped win US Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois assault weapon ban
CHICAGO -- Two Second Amendment lawyers who helped win a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that struck down a New York concealed carry gun law are now challenging the constitutionality of Illinois' assault weapons ban - with help from the National Rifle Association. Paul Clement, who successfully argued the New...
Court ruling could return sanity to school bathroom battle over gender identity
Court ruling could return sanity to the school bathroom battle over gender identity and return Title IX meaning to its origin protecting biological sex.
Marijuana Businesses Deemed Criminal Offense By California Court of Appeals Citing RICO Act
A panel of judges at a California court ruled on Wednesday that operating a marijuana business is considered a crime. According to Courthouse News Service, a three-member panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier ruling that prevented a California licensed cannabis grower from suing her former business partners for participating in a fraudulent scheme that led to her cannabis farm being in a state of disarray.
Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
The officer, who was attacked with chemical spray during the insurrection, suffered a series of strokes and died the day after the Jan. 6 attack.
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
dallasexpress.com
FBI Agent Behind Trump-Russia Probe Arrested
A former senior counterintelligence officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been arrested for alleged ties to a now-sanctioned Russian oligarch. The New York Post featured the bombshell story on the cover under the headline, “FBI agent who probed fake ‘Russiagate’ Trump case arrested – for helping RUSSIAN oligarch.”
The Satanic Temple opens clinic to provide 'religious abortion' care named for Justice Samuel Alito's mother
The Satanic Temple announced Wednesday it will open an abortion clinic in New Mexico to provide "religious abortion" care to patients free of charge.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
Earlier this month, the nation's highest court shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come...
US Supreme Court hears deaf Michigan man's request to sue Sturgis schools for damages
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a 27-year-old deaf Michigan man's claim that he should be allowed to sue Sturgis Public Schools for compensatory damages for failing to provide him an adequate education for more than a decade even though it later paid to provide him additional instruction as an adult.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judge Utterly Done With Lawyer's Pettiness
I’ve never really thought of a judge as the parent trying to reason with two squabbling siblings before, but after reading this opinion from Judge R. David Proctor, from the Northern District of Alabama, it’s the only image I can summon. He starts his order on out strong — quoting Shakespeare:
