BILL E. LASHBROOK
(DUNDAS) The graveside funeral service for Bill E. Lashbrook, age 67, of Dundas, will be held Wednesday afternoon, February 8, at 1:00, at the Bethel Cemetery, northwest of West Liberty. There are no other services. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Bill E. Lashbrook of Dundas.
JOYCE ANN WALKER
(MORTON, ILLINOIS / EDWARDS COUNTY) The funeral service for Joyce Ann Walker, age 82, of Morton, Illinois, formerly of Edwards County, will be held Friday evening, February 3, at 6:00, at the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton, Illinois, with visitation there from 4:00 Friday afternoon until service time. An additional visitation in Edwards County will be Tuesday afternoon, February 7, from 12:00 until 1:30, at the Ingram-Meridith Funeral Home in West Salem, with a graveside service to immediately follow at the Moravian Cemetery in West Salem. Again, that’s for Joyce Ann Walker of Morton, formerly of Edwards County.
AREA ACTIVITIES COMING UP
(OLNEY) Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Chocolate Tour in Olney, presented by the Friends of Olney, a week from today, on Friday, February 10th, from 11:00 to 6:00. For more details or for tickets, go to the Olney Chamber of Commerce Facebook page online. (SAILOR SPRINGS) All...
LETHA M. WARTSBAUGH
(OBLONG) The funeral service for Letha M. Wartsbaugh, age 93, of Oblong, will be held Thursday morning, February 9, at 10:30, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. The visitation is Wednesday evening, February 8, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Letha M. Wartsbaugh of Oblong.
NEW SUPERINTENDENT FOR RICHLAND COUNTY COMMUNITY UNIT DISTRICT #1
(OLNEY) It was last week that the Richland County School District Board of Education took action to employ Jason Fox as the next Superintendent of Schools for the school district. Mr. Fox will officially assume his new duties later this year on July 1st, 2023, by replacing retiring Superintendent of Schools, Chris Simpson. Mr. Fox began his career in education in the Effingham Unit #40 School District in 1999 as a Career & Technical Education instructor and then served in various administrative roles including Principal at Effingham Junior High, Principal at Effingham High School, and Assistant Superintendent for Effingham Unit #40. Most recently, he has served as the Director of Human Resources for the Decatur Public Schools. In a press release, Mr. Fox stated that “To have the opportunity to serve the Richland County Community as Superintendent of Schools is an incredible blessing. The district has been a beacon in downstate Illinois and he looks forward to working alongside the board, administrators, staff, students, and community.”
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In regional court news over the past week :. * WAYNE COUNTY : in Wayne County Court – 27 year old Brody Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Fairfield teenager nine years ago. The Evansville man was found guilty by a Wayne County jury last fall for killing 15 year old Megan Nichols back in 2014.
“COURT OF DREAMS” TOMORROW (2/2/23)
(OLNEY) The next Beautiful Lives Project “Court of Dreams” event is coming up tomorrow (Thursday : 2/2/23) afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 at Olney Central College as the Lady Knights and Blue Knights basketball teams will host individuals with disabilities, giving them an opportunity to join the players and coaches on historic Gene Duke Court to learn basketball fundamentals, to run through various drills, to shoot baskets, and much more. With 40 participants signed up, there’s still room for about 10 or 15 more who’d like to take part. While no prior experience is needed, simply a desire to get on the court and have fun, the “Court of Dreams” event is open to both adults and children with disabilities, plus it’s also open to the general public as well. For more information, go to the beautifullives.org website. Those taking part should arrive at the OCC Gym at 12:30 for registration. All are invited.
LIC BOYS BASKETBALL TONIGHT
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball – — all four LIC teams are in conference matchups tonight. * it’s “senior night” at Newton as the Eagles host Marshall. stay up-to-date online at the little-illini.com website.
