osubeavers.com

SEE IT BEav IT: Aki Hill

Accepting the women's basketball head coaching job at Oregon State set Aki Hill on a Hall of Fame path in Corvallis and she continues to cheer on her Beavers every game. Hill was named to Oregon State's Hall of Fame in 2020 as the school's winningest coach with 274 wins on the Beaver bench. She led OSU to the postseason eight times during her 17-year career, winning the National Women's Invitational Tournament in 1980 and 1982.
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Ranked 23rd By NCBWA To Open 2023

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball opens the 2023 season ranked 23rd per the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), which released its preseason poll on Tuesday. The ranking is the third of the preseason for the Beavers, who are also 23rd per Perfect Game and 18th by Baseball...
