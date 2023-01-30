Accepting the women's basketball head coaching job at Oregon State set Aki Hill on a Hall of Fame path in Corvallis and she continues to cheer on her Beavers every game. Hill was named to Oregon State's Hall of Fame in 2020 as the school's winningest coach with 274 wins on the Beaver bench. She led OSU to the postseason eight times during her 17-year career, winning the National Women's Invitational Tournament in 1980 and 1982.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO