(OLNEY) The next Beautiful Lives Project “Court of Dreams” event is coming up tomorrow (Thursday : 2/2/23) afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 at Olney Central College as the Lady Knights and Blue Knights basketball teams will host individuals with disabilities, giving them an opportunity to join the players and coaches on historic Gene Duke Court to learn basketball fundamentals, to run through various drills, to shoot baskets, and much more. With 40 participants signed up, there’s still room for about 10 or 15 more who’d like to take part. While no prior experience is needed, simply a desire to get on the court and have fun, the “Court of Dreams” event is open to both adults and children with disabilities, plus it’s also open to the general public as well. For more information, go to the beautifullives.org website. Those taking part should arrive at the OCC Gym at 12:30 for registration. All are invited.

OLNEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO