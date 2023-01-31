Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
ocj.com
Chef to chef strategy keeps farm at the culinary forefront
The displays of Farmer Jones Farm Market and The Chef’s Garden are stocked with an array of colors. Purple carrots, red apples, orange sweet potatoes, green leafy vegetables. It’s like a rainbow inside the market, directly across the street from fields of various plants. For most people, produce shopping is simply that: you need a carrot, so you buy a carrot. But Farmer Lee Jones, owner of The Chef’s Garden says that isn’t so.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Farm and Dairy
Riley & Taylor Antique and Household Auction. Antiques, vintage clothing, furniture and more.
Antiques – Tea Leaf & Flow Blue China – Roseville Pottery – Quilts. Collectibles –Vintage Clothing – ’61 Chevrolet Impala.
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Who thinks fast food is healthy? 1-in-10 Americans, says Cleveland Clinic’s annual survey on heart health
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A reliance on fast food, a lack of time to cook healthy meals and the perception that healthy foods are expensive are among the factors keeping Americans from heart-healthy living, according to a new national Cleveland Clinic survey,. About 10% of Americans think fast food is...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
The Great Big Home + Garden Show and other things to do this weekend, Feb. 3-5
You might be asking yourself, what fun activities does the month of love have in store for Northeast Ohioans? Look no further, a list of cool things to do that might pique your interest is below.
Waiting for a warm-up? Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac predicts this spring
With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac, it might take some time.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Ohio music and tattoo festival at former prison announces lineup
One of the biggest rock music festivals, that happens to be at a former prison in Ohio has announced their line up for 2023. Headliners for Inkcarceration festival include Pantera, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot. Limp Bizkit will headline Friday, Pantera on Saturday and Slipknot on Sunday. Other bands include Volbeat, Lamb of God, Bush, Megadeth, […]
scriptype.com
Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses
Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
WKYC
Plans for Lake Medina expansion revealed
The Medina County Park District revealed plans for expansion in the area. Construction is set to begin in 2025.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
Watch: Crews break ground on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Ground was officially broken Wednesday in Mayfield Village for the 11th FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home.
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
