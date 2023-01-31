ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, OH

ocj.com

Chef to chef strategy keeps farm at the culinary forefront

The displays of Farmer Jones Farm Market and The Chef’s Garden are stocked with an array of colors. Purple carrots, red apples, orange sweet potatoes, green leafy vegetables. It’s like a rainbow inside the market, directly across the street from fields of various plants. For most people, produce shopping is simply that: you need a carrot, so you buy a carrot. But Farmer Lee Jones, owner of The Chef’s Garden says that isn’t so.
HURON, OH
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio music and tattoo festival at former prison announces lineup

One of the biggest rock music festivals, that happens to be at a former prison in Ohio has announced their line up for 2023. Headliners for Inkcarceration festival include Pantera, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot. Limp Bizkit will headline Friday, Pantera on Saturday and Slipknot on Sunday. Other bands include Volbeat, Lamb of God, Bush, Megadeth, […]
MANSFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses

Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Students live in hazardous conditions on campus

Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

