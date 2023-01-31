Read full article on original website
Montana Governors on Delivering Red Tape Relief
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his Lieutenant Governor Kristin Juras held a joint press conference on Thursday at the State Capitol to tout their progress with the Red Tape Relief Task Force. Gianforte turned the podium over to Juras who said she has had years...
Montana Legislature considers bills reducing tax rate on veteran pensions
Reducing the tax could mean millions of dollars of lost revenue, but Montana business policy advocates say it is an opportunity to attract a highly-skilled workforce to the state.
White Lawmaker Tries to Shut Down Native Man at Hearing
You gotta see this video as a white Democrat lawmaker from Livingston tries to shut down the testimony of a Native American man at the Montana Legislature earlier this week. Not only did she try to stop his testimony from being heard, she later tried to have him thrown out of the room.
Legislative Update: Visitors always welcome
We’ve had a great last two weeks in Helena. First, I’d like to give a shout out to the Montana Future Farmers of America and 4-H kids. I was proud to meet and welcome our youth, their parents, program leaders and mentors from all around Montana to our state Capitol. I believe these programs are essential to our youth — teaching them valuable lifelong civic and character-building skills that will be assets to their futures and our communities. It would be an understatement to say how impressed I was with these smart, young people.
Montana Senator Blames Democrats for Inflation Crisis
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines joined other Republican Senate leaders at a press conference on Tuesday decrying what he termed the reckless spending of Democrats that has helped to fuel the inflation crisis in the U.S. and specifically in Montana. “You know, Senate Democrats joined President...
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Needs More Investigators and Prosecutors, Says AG
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the state legislature for funds to hire more personnel to fight human trafficking and narcotics, in addition to more Highway Patrol Troopers and prosecutors to stem the tide of crime flowing into the state due to drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Committee debates medical ‘right of conscience’ bill
A bill that would allow medical institutions, providers and other health care employees to deny services based on their “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles” was the subject of intense debate Monday during an initial committee hearing, setting up a conflict over rights of providers and patients.
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Bill would force Montana cities to allow smaller home lots
House Bill 337 would dictate a minimum lot size of 2,500 square feet anywhere with city water and sewer connections in an effort to promote less expensive housing. A bill heard Tuesday at the Montana Legislature aims to increase the number of modestly priced homes available to Montana residents by reining in the power of city and town governments to require that new homes be built on properties of a certain size.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.
It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
11 Things That Would Get Your Montana Card Revoked
Being a Montanan isn't a right, it's a privilege if you ask me. Anyone could be born on a particular spot on a map, but to truly embody the spirit of the Treasure State, there are certain lines you just don't cross. Here are 11 things that would get your Montana card revoked:
Bill would penalize officials who fail to hand over records to legislative auditors
HELENA, Mont. — Proposed legislation making its way through the Montana Senate seeks to clarify the responsibility that state agencies have to provide certain information to legislative auditors, an apparent test case in the strength of constitutional boundaries between the legislative and executive branches. Senate Bill 73, which passed...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Montanans Will Be Delighted By This Iconic Drink
After a long day of work or if you are meeting up with friends for an adult beverage, this iconic drink is a perfect choice. Montana is known for several popular food items, including huckleberries and pork chop sandwiches, but what about beverages? Montana is passionate when it comes to adult beverages. Everywhere you go in Montana, you can find a craft brewery or a distillery in many cities and towns. So what is Montana's most iconic beverage?
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
