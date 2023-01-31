We’ve had a great last two weeks in Helena. First, I’d like to give a shout out to the Montana Future Farmers of America and 4-H kids. I was proud to meet and welcome our youth, their parents, program leaders and mentors from all around Montana to our state Capitol. I believe these programs are essential to our youth — teaching them valuable lifelong civic and character-building skills that will be assets to their futures and our communities. It would be an understatement to say how impressed I was with these smart, young people.

HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO