WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
100fmrockford.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
WIFR
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
rockrivercurrent.com
Nelson Knitting factory, once imagined as a Rockford museum site, now appears destined for demolition
ROCKFORD — The former Nelson Knitting factory, a nearly century-old building where classic red-heel socks were once made, was previously envisioned as a banquet hall and museum honoring Rockford’s industrial heritage. This week cleanup work began on the site that could set the stage for the building’s demolition....
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
nrgmediadixon.com
Purchase Your River Country 101.7 Listener Appreciation Party T-Shirt Today
The 2023 Listener Appreciation Party will be held on Thursday, March 23rd at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. River Country 101.7 is selling Listener Appreciation Party T-Shirts. They cost $20. To purchase your T-shirt, click HERE.
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
classichits106.com
Funds not available to replace ambulance in Mendota, but department gains new equipment
MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Dixon Focused on Newer and Better Housing as One Part of the Plan to Keep the City Thriving
The City of Dixon is always searching for ways to grow and expand. No city can sit idle and expect to survive and thrive and surviving and thriving is something everyone in Dixon wants to see. City Manager Dan Langloss spoke recently of the many projects the city has going...
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford Fire Department says a fire is under control at an auto shop late Thursday morning. Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store. Rockford Fire Department says a fire is under control at an auto...
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
nrgmediadixon.com
UPDATED: Union Pacific Train Blocking Roads to Entire Woodland Shores Subdivision, Sheriff Looking for Way to Reach Subdivision
On January 31 at approximately 1:53 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a train from Union Pacific Railroad was blocking the roadways for the entire subdivision of Woodland Shores west of Dixon. At the time of the call, it was reported that the train had already...
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board mulls over 13 ARPA applications, approves seven
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications from agencies throughout the county, but not without hesitation. Tuesday’s board meeting started with newly elected member Ray Gatza speaking on behalf of his district, with skepticism on past approved applications and how the remainder of the county’s ARPA funds should be allocated.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police Asks Citizens to be Respectful and Do Not Block the Streets Trying to Get Into the New Dunkins
The Dixon Police Department says they too enjoy the new Dunkin store on North Galena, but they are asking drivers to please be respectful when visiting our new business!. The Department says they have received reports of people stopping on Galena Avenue waiting to get into the drive thru which is blocking side streets and people’s driveways.
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisories issued for the entire Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After thawing out for a couple days, we’ve headed back into the icebox across the Stateline, as another round of intensely cold air is to take up residence to close out the workweek. A cold front’s passage Thursday afternoon has sent temperatures plummeting in the...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
Downtown Hot Spot Might be the Only Rockford Restaurant with Homemade English Muffins
To brunch or not to brunch? Is that even a question?. Brunch is obviously the best meal of the week. When you choose to go to brunch, you're choosing to do something extra special, a little out of the ordinary, and hopefully something extra delicious too. We have some very...
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Sheriff Presents Two Life Saving Awards, One to a Deputy and One to a Rochelle Firefighter
Tuesday, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announced the presentation of two Sheriff’s Life Saving Awards. On January 27, 2023, Deputy Kyle White responded to an address in rural Rochelle after hearing an ambulance dispatched for an infant who was not breathing. T. he quick and effective response of...
