Dixon, IL

WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Q985

Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining

You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit

Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
classichits106.com

Funds not available to replace ambulance in Mendota, but department gains new equipment

MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford Fire Department says a fire is under control at an auto shop late Thursday morning. Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store. Rockford Fire Department says a fire is under control at an auto...
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

LaSalle County Board mulls over 13 ARPA applications, approves seven

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications from agencies throughout the county, but not without hesitation. Tuesday’s board meeting started with newly elected member Ray Gatza speaking on behalf of his district, with skepticism on past approved applications and how the remainder of the county’s ARPA funds should be allocated.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisories issued for the entire Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After thawing out for a couple days, we’ve headed back into the icebox across the Stateline, as another round of intensely cold air is to take up residence to close out the workweek. A cold front’s passage Thursday afternoon has sent temperatures plummeting in the...
ROCKFORD, IL

