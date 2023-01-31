Radostits Says She Does Not Need Teacher of the Year Honor to be a Winner, Working With her Students Does That

After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.

