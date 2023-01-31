Radostits Says She Does Not Need Teacher of the Year Honor to be a Winner, Working With her Students Does That

Read full article on original website
Union Pacific Railroad train blocks entire subdivision in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCDixon, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
nrgmediadixon.com
Enrollment at Sauk Valley College is Up Everywhere, But Not Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
During the most recent Sauk Valley Community College Board of Trustees meeting, the members looked at several of the figures moving forward for the school. Most were very impressed with the first class of cadets at the new Police Academy. This includes School President, Dr. David Hellmich. The trustees were...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
Iowa group considers land event after Tug Fest negotiations stall
Negotiations between the LeClaire and Port Byron Tug Fest Committees have stalled, according to a Tuesday news release. The LeClaire, Iowa, Tug Fest Board and Committee announced Tuesday that negotiations to update the only Tug-Of-War competition to span the Mississippi River have reached an impasse, and the Iowa side is planning a land-based event. According […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Sheriff Presents Two Life Saving Awards, One to a Deputy and One to a Rochelle Firefighter
Tuesday, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announced the presentation of two Sheriff’s Life Saving Awards. On January 27, 2023, Deputy Kyle White responded to an address in rural Rochelle after hearing an ambulance dispatched for an infant who was not breathing. T. he quick and effective response of...
WIFR
Orangeville holds community meeting on potential football co-op with Aquin
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville residents shared their thoughts Wednesday night as OHS hosted a community meeting about a potential co-op between the Broncos and Aquin. According to the presentation’s summary of events, Aquin AD Todd Kramer reached out to Orangeville AD Brooks Scherer about potentially putting a co-op together. From that initial contact on November 23, both schools have had multiple meetings with administration, school boards, and coaching staff.
KWQC
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed its doors on Jan. 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
rockrivercurrent.com
Nelson Knitting factory, once imagined as a Rockford museum site, now appears destined for demolition
ROCKFORD — The former Nelson Knitting factory, a nearly century-old building where classic red-heel socks were once made, was previously envisioned as a banquet hall and museum honoring Rockford’s industrial heritage. This week cleanup work began on the site that could set the stage for the building’s demolition....
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Dixon Focused on Newer and Better Housing as One Part of the Plan to Keep the City Thriving
The City of Dixon is always searching for ways to grow and expand. No city can sit idle and expect to survive and thrive and surviving and thriving is something everyone in Dixon wants to see. City Manager Dan Langloss spoke recently of the many projects the city has going...
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Responds To Criticism By Jelani Day's Mother
After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.
nrgmediadixon.com
Purchase Your River Country 101.7 Listener Appreciation Party T-Shirt Today
The 2023 Listener Appreciation Party will be held on Thursday, March 23rd at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. River Country 101.7 is selling Listener Appreciation Party T-Shirts. They cost $20. To purchase your T-shirt, click HERE.
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
nrgmediadixon.com
Fritts says First Week as Part of the General Assembly was Frustrating
Freshman State Representative from Dixon Brad Fritts of the 74th District said the first week of being a part of the 103 General Assembly has been frustrating. The Illinois House, along party line passed a resolution establishing the rules by which the chamber will operate. Democrat’s currently hold a strong supermajority in the Illinois House, which gives them complete and total control over the legislative process.
northernpublicradio.org
Boone County Board up against some challenges in the new term
Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley spoke with WNIJ about items on the board’s agenda in the new term. Riley has been on the board since 2020 and was elected to a two-year term to succeed Chairman Karl Johnson. Automotive plant going ‘idle’. Last year Stellantis announced that...
Four Jefferson J-Hawks sign football letters of intent
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford Jefferson’s football program has produced at least four college players from this year’s senior class. Four young men signed letters of intent with colleges on this second big National Signing Day. Joey Alvarez signed with Augustana. Alvarez was a NIC-10 All-Conference linebacker for the J-Hawks. Diallo Buois signed with Ripon College. Dubois […]
spectrumnews1.com
I-39/90 crash survivor looks back on her experience
BELOIT, Wis. — On Jan. 27, Juelane Porter was on her way to Tennessee when she found herself in a life-or-death situation. “Instantly, it was just a wall of vehicles that were stopped. I mean, it just looked like hundreds to me,” said Porter. She said she started...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford Fire Department says a fire is under control at an auto shop late Thursday morning. Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store. Rockford Fire Department says a fire is under control at an auto...
