IMPACT results for Thursday, February 2 are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA. Bullet Club renews hostilities with the NJPW duo of Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA! Knight hits a springboard crossbody, followed by a running splash. Knights goes for another springboard but this time, Bey cuts him off with a mid-air dropkick. Ace and Bey rake the back of Knight as they cut off the ring and prevent him from making the tag. Moments later, Knight breaks free and tags in KUSHIDA. The pace quickens as KUSHIDA enters the match on-fire. KUSHDA locks in an armbar but Bey counters into a pinning predicament. Ace has Knight on his shoulders while KUSHIDA has Bey on his and a chicken fight breaks out. Knight picks Bey off the top with a head scissors. Following a flurry of offense, Ace connects with a springboard kick to Knight. Knight attempts a crossbody to the outside but Bey catches him with an astonishing cutter on the apron. Bey follows up with The Art of Finesse, followed by The Fold from Ace to win.

20 HOURS AGO