Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage Results – 2/3/23 (World Trios Title Match and more!)
*Live coverage of AEW Rampage will begin tonight at 10:00 pm ET*. Wright State University – Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy. Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Toni Storm and Saraya vs. The Renegade...
wrestleview.com
New WWE 2K23 gameplay trailer includes WarGames and more
2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game. The new trailer shows gameplay clips, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, Bad Bunny, Cody Rhodes, NXT Superstars Cora Jade and Alba Fyre, among others. The trailer also includes footage of WarGames. You...
wrestleview.com
UPDATED: WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Title Tournament Finals and more!
WWE has announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear on tonight’s show. Also announced is the addition of a fatal four-way Elimination Chamber qualifying match on tonight’s show. It will be Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya. ********. *Live coverage of WWE SmackDown...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dark Elevation SPOILERS: Former IMPACT Wrestling star debuts
AEW taped the following matches Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio for future episodes of Dark Elevation, which airs on the AEW YouTube Channel, Monday’s at 7:00 pm ET. -Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated The Boys, Brendan & Brett Tate. -Matt Menard joined Wight in the announce booth. -Juice Robinson...
wrestleview.com
Rep for Hulk Hogan refutes some of Kurt Angle’s claims about Hogan’s health
A representative for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently responded to claims by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle that Hogan’s in poor physical health. Angle, during his January 29, 2023 edition of his podcast said that Hogan recently had back surgery again and could not feel his legs and needs a cane to walk around. Angle also noted that said he and Hogan spoke backstage about their health and injuries at the WWE Raw is 30 special in Philadelphia. Hogan, who opened the show, came out without any assistance to kickoff the show. He was accompanied to the ring entrance area by WWE Hall of Famer “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart.”
wrestleview.com
Another WWE shareholder suing WWE over the return of Vince McMahon
According to PWInsider, a report from the paid subscription publication, Bloomberg Law indicates WWE shareholder Dennis Palkon is suing WWE before the Delaware Chancery Court, hoping to “bar McMahon from the board” of the company. The report also notes the lawsuit, which was filed on back on January...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped the following matches on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage on TNT. -AEW World Trios Champions The Elite defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy. -Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Swerve and his gang were going to beat down...
wrestleview.com
Amazon takes global rights to next John Cena film; WWE week on Wheel of Fortune
According to Deadline Amazon Prime Video has taken global rights to Ricky Stanicky, a new R-rated comedy starring John Cena. Deadline notes the film is about three friends that invent a character in order to get out of tricky predicaments, but they have to hire an actor to portray their fictional friend when their significant others become suspicious.
wrestleview.com
AEW star to undergo thyroid surgery
AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett revealed on Instagram Friday, that she will be undergoing thyroid surgery.
wrestleview.com
Video: Mark Briscoe pays tribute to his brother Jay
AEW released a touching and heart-felt video with Mark Briscoe paying tribute to his brother Jay, who was killed in a horrific head-on-collision back on Tuesday, January 17. You can watch the entire video, from AEW’s Twitter below:
wrestleview.com
AEW announces refresh and renaming of community program to “AEW Together”
AEW ANNOUNCES REFRESH AND RENAMING OF COMMUNITY PROGRAM: “AEW TOGETHER”. –Revamp Includes Program Restructuring, Enhanced Strategic Pillars and the Addition of Key Staff– Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the company’s refreshed and refocused community outreach program under a new...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights: Go-Home Show For Vengeance Day
Below are highlights and quick match results (with video highlights) for Tuesday’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Tuesday’s show was also the go-home show for this Saturday’s Vengeance Day. Quick match results and video highlights:. Indus Sher defeated The Creed Brothers. Zoey...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 2/2/23 (Build to No Surrender continues)
IMPACT results for Thursday, February 2 are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA. Bullet Club renews hostilities with the NJPW duo of Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA! Knight hits a springboard crossbody, followed by a running splash. Knights goes for another springboard but this time, Bey cuts him off with a mid-air dropkick. Ace and Bey rake the back of Knight as they cut off the ring and prevent him from making the tag. Moments later, Knight breaks free and tags in KUSHIDA. The pace quickens as KUSHIDA enters the match on-fire. KUSHDA locks in an armbar but Bey counters into a pinning predicament. Ace has Knight on his shoulders while KUSHIDA has Bey on his and a chicken fight breaks out. Knight picks Bey off the top with a head scissors. Following a flurry of offense, Ace connects with a springboard kick to Knight. Knight attempts a crossbody to the outside but Bey catches him with an astonishing cutter on the apron. Bey follows up with The Art of Finesse, followed by The Fold from Ace to win.
wrestleview.com
AEW Announces Launch of Live Events Series – ‘House Rules’ to kick off in March
AEW Announces Launch of Live Events Series: “AEW House Rules”. -Intimate, Weekend Events to Kick Off in Markets Across the U.S., Starting March 18 in Troy, Ohio- Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the launch of “AEW House Rules,” a live event series taking place on select weekends in markets across the country. Continuing the promotion’s meteoric rise and following the success of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesdays on TBS and “AEW: Rampage” on Fridays on TNT, fans can expect an up close and personal experience at local venues along with a spectacular and engaging environment.
wrestleview.com
WWE issues a statement on the passing of Lanny Poffo
WWE issued the following statement on the passing of Lanny Poffo. WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite viewership and key demo featuring Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page
This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 901,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from last week’s 1.003 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 2 for the night on with a 0.31 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.32.
wrestleview.com
NXT viewership and key demo for Vengeance Day go-home show
This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, drew an average of 587,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 607,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.13 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.12. This past week’s show came in at No. 20 for the night on cable.
wrestleview.com
Lanny Poffo has passed away at age 68
Wrestleview is sad to have learned that Lanny Poffo has passed away. WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan shared the sad news of Poffo’s passing on Twitter Thursday. Poffo was 68. As of this writing, there is no known cause of death. Poffo joined WWF/E in...
Comments / 0