dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect details one major Warzone 2 issue that needs fixing in Season 2
Dr Disrespect has highlighted an issue in Warzone 2 that he believes needs fixing in Season 2 even though no one is really talking about it. It’s fair to say that Dr Disrespect has had a bit of a love-hate relationship with Warzone 2 to this point, as the Two-Time has threatened to quit more times than anyone can count.
dexerto.com
Pokimane admits online beef almost led to real “fight” when clubbing
Pokimane has admitted that she almost got into a fight over the past weekend while she was out clubbing, hinting that the person involved is someone who has “beef” with the content creator. During her January 31 stream, content creator Imane “Pokimane” Anys revealed that she almost got...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2 the “worst” CoD ever as he quits for PUBG
Dr Disrespect has, once again, hit out at Warzone 2, labeling it the “worst” Call of Duty game ever. In fact, he got so annoyed at it that he decided to make a return to PUBG. When it comes to laying down a judgment on a battle royale...
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
dexerto.com
Jake Paul gives 12 crazy reasons he “cannot be defeated” by Tommy Fury
Jake Paul has got a list of 12 reasons why he believes he’ll beat Tommy Fury in their long-awaited fight, and some of them are pretty unusual. The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is well-documented at this point. They’ve gone back and forth with online trash talk for a few years now, and have even been supposed to fight.
dexerto.com
How to take TikTok’s viral ‘Black Cat or Golden Retriever’ quiz
TikTok users are finding out whether they’re a black cat or a golden retriever with a test that’s gaining popularity on the app — here’s how to take it for yourself. TikTok has seen a huge increase in popular personality quizzes throughout the start of 2023, with everything from the Smile Dating test to the Soldier, Poet, King quiz taking off on the platform.
dexerto.com
Zara returning to Love Island? Comeback speculation and fans petition
Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown is being linked to a shock Love Island return already, despite being dumped from the show in a recoupling. The bombshell left with an iconic strut on January 31, after being left the only single girl standing during a recoupling around the fire pit. Since then, many...
dexerto.com
Cyberpunk 2077 fan joins Trauma Team with amazing MagFest cosplay
For MAGFest 2023, a Cyberpunk 2077 fan wore cosplay inspired by the role-playing game’s in-universe Trauma Team. An emergency response group, Trauma Team International featured in some of the first pieces of content shown for Cyberpunk 2077. The corporation and its workers have also received quite a bit of...
dexerto.com
LoL’s new Auerlion Sol rework gives fan-favorite skin an insanely rare Easter egg
League of Legends players have found an interesting new easter while messing around with the reworked Aurelion Sol on the PBE. Aurelion Sol’s rework recently hit the PBE for League of Legends. The Star Forger is receiving a massive CGU, meaning a core gameplay update, in which Riot is changing out his entire kit. Riot is looking to shift Aurelion Sol into more of a dive mage, whose abilities can infinitely scale as he collects stardust from his enemies.
dexerto.com
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
dexerto.com
How to watch Fortnite Fall Out Boy concert: Start time & creative code
Fall Out Boy is rocking out the Fortnite world on February 3. Here’s how to watch it and when it’s happening. Fall Out Boy is putting on a live show in Fortnite on February 3 in collaboration with iHeartRadio. Dubbed an ‘Alter Ego Encore’, the event is part of the iHeartLand content.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 taking stricter action against cheaters in groups & abusive chat
The Overwatch team has revealed new measures to stop cheaters and toxic individuals from ruining games in OW2. Overwatch 2’s third season is right around and corner and it’s looking to be one of the biggest updates yet with a new map, ranked changes, skins, and plenty of exciting content.
dexerto.com
Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood left to rot as devs stop support
Back 4 Blood devs Turtle Rock have announced there will be no more updates for the zombie game as they work on another project. Turtle Rock Studios, the devs of Back 4 Blood, have today announced there will be no further support for the game going into the future. The...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
dexerto.com
xQc spends $1000 on character in Twitch’s viral AI-generated Seinfeld stream
Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel splashed out on a role in the viral Nothing, Forever AI sitcom that has been taking over Twitch in the last few days. Twitch has always been home to the world’s best gamers and content creators, as they’ve flaunted their skills in every genre and title that you can think of. Though, it’s open to much more than that.
dexerto.com
FedEx driver apologizes after viral TikTok exposes racist comments towards customer
A FedEx driver by the name of Annessa222 on TikTok has apologized after a video went viral exposing racist comments she made toward a customer. With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it’s not uncommon for drama to unfold on the app whether it’s Joel Swoll calling out a creator or another TikToker “scamming” their fans.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players want Battle Hardened perk buffed
Modern Warfare 2 players have called for the Battle Hardened perk to be buffed, believing that it doesn’t do enough to quell the effects of tactical grenades in the game. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been out for some time now, and while a number of issues in each have been both reported and resolved, there are still some things that players want to be changed or fixed.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime viewers divided over “toxic” character shipping wars
Some Pokemon anime faithful have grown tired of shipping wars within the fandom because of “toxic” bickering that degrades the community. Shipping isn’t exactly new to fandom in general, but the act of shipping fictional couples certainly became much more prominent with the rise of social media. This applies to the many incarnations of Pokemon anime, too.
dexerto.com
QTCinderella’s cat gives “toxic” Twitch chatter the death stare
A chatter in nmplol’s Twitch stream called QTCinderella’s cat Ders ugly, and they didn’t take kindly to it. The cat replied by glaring at the chatter in question with an immediate death stare. There are times on Twitch when magic happens; when everything lines up just right,...
dexerto.com
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
