Deutsche Telekom completed the partial sale of its tower business in Germany and Austria, which is combined in the GD Towers unit, effective February 1, 2023. The Group had announced in July 2022 that it would sell 51 percent of GD Towers to DigitalBridge and Brookfield. With the closing of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom will receive a total of more than 10 billion euros from the buyers and GD Towers.

