Vodafone, Ericsson Test SA 5G Voice & Data Services in Oman
Vodafone in Oman and Ericsson have carried out a successful test call that will pave the way for the commercial introduction of 5G standalone voice and data services for Vodafone subscribers in the Sultanate. Vodafone Oman’s successful Voice over New Radio (VoNR) proof of concept call over a standalone 5G...
NTT Com Launches Renewed SkyWay SDK
NTT Com, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT group, announced the immediate launch of the renewed SkyWay software development kit (SDK). The new SkyWay SDK makes it easier than ever to implement real-time voice, video and data communication for applications and websites. Simple to use and...
Infovista Intros Cloud-native Ativa Optimize for RAN & Mobility Intelligence
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, introduced Ativa™ Optimize to deliver operators geospatial analytics, monitoring, troubleshooting and optimization across all their radio vendors and technologies – from 2G to 5G standalone – in a single pane of glass. Part of the cloud-native Ativa suite of...
Picocom, Antevia Networks Partner to Provide New Innovative 5G In-building Solutions
Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced Antevia Networks has selected Picocom’s award-winning silicon technology to empower its new innovative 5G in-building solutions. The partnership combines Antevia Networks’ technology with Picocom’s latest generation 5G system-on-chip silicon to drive innovations to address the many challenges of...
Skyvera to Acquire BSS & Telecoms Solutions Business from STL
Skyvera announced that it has agreed to acquire the business support, monetization, networking, and analytics solutions business from STL (Sterlite Technologies Limited). The divestiture includes telecommunication software capabilities in BSS, monetization, and analytics for communications service providers worldwide. The purchase of the STL telecom products software assets is Skyvera’s 9th acquisition, establishing the company’s position as a “carve-out” specialist and emerging global acquirer of telecommunication software businesses. The transaction will occur via Skyvera’s Indian subsidiary and is expected to close subject to customary closing conditions.
KT Selects DZS Velocity Access EDGE Platform for 10G EPON Rollout
DZS announced that KT Corporation (formerly Korea Telecom), the Republic of Korea’s largest wireline broadband service provider and a DZS customer since 2005, has chosen the DZS Velocity Access EDGE platform and advanced optical line terminal (OLT) technology as the foundation for its new 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) Ethernet Passive Optical Networking (EPON) infrastructure across the country’s southern half including the Daegu, Busan and Gwangju regions.
Gcore Intros Per-minute Billing for its Streaming Platform
Gcore, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, introduces new, per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform. With the arrival of the simplified pricing plan starting from $0.001 per minute, startups and small businesses from a wide range of sectors — such as fintech, online education, entertainment, events, e-commerce and video gaming — can deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and outstanding performance.
Powering Network Edge ‘As-a-Service’ With DPI-Driven Traffic Intelligence Featured
The network edge processes terabytes of data every day as traffic from users and machines transits these nodes to access enterprise data, applications and services hosted on an array of on-premise and cloud infrastructure. It plays an important role in simplifying and accelerating traffic processing and access control, for seamless movement of information across the enterprise.
Cohere Secures Funding from Bell Ventures for 5G & 6G Development
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, announced it has received investment funding from Bell Ventures, Bell Canada's corporate venture capital arm. Cohere Technologies has developed Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) software for existing networks and Open Radio...
eSIM-only iPhones are an Opportunity for Mobile Operators, if They Accept the Mindset Shift Featured
If you’re still thinking about eSIM as a side hustle, it’s time to change your focus. Whether it’s for wearables, IoT, or other edge use cases, most mobile operators have a way to offer their network via embedded SIM (eSIM), rather than traditional plastic SIM cards. However, until now - it hasn’t been the main event.
Cox Communications Acquires Managed Cloud Services Firm Logicworks
Cox Communications has acquired New York-based Logicworks, a professional and managed cloud services company. Cloud impacts every corner of the business world, including organizations of all sizes, needs, and industries. Logicworks is a high-growth managed cloud services company that empowers customers to migrate, run and operate business applications on AWS and Azure platforms. By bringing together Logicworks with RapidScale, a Cox Business company, Cox will strengthen its offering to provide cutting edge cloud solutions to U.S.-based companies around the globe.
Mavenir’s Virtualised IMS Powers Virgin Media O2 for VoLTE & VoWiFi
Mavenir and Virgin Media O2 announced the complete migration of O2 mobile customers to its virtualised IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution offering voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi). Virgin Media O2 is virtualising their network, breaking the linkage between hardware and software. Virtualisation gives Virgin Media O2...
F5 Finds Visibility Gaps Exacerbate Cyberattacks, Pose Largest Challenge to Implementing TLS 1.3
The Fast Mode spoke to Sudhir Patamsetti, Director of Product Management of F5’s Distributed Cloud WAAP Offerings on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sudhir joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Mavenir, AMD to Collaborate on Open RAN to Build Industry Leading Radio Technology
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, announced new initiatives in collaboration with AMD to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in their transition to cloud-native telecommunication networks. First, Mavenir and AMD have been collaborating in Open RAN to build...
Multi-cloud Service Provider OTAVA Launches Security as a Service (SECaaS)
OTAVA, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, announced that it has launched Security as a Service (SECaaS) for businesses that need external resources or added expertise to maintain a comprehensive cybersecurity practice. OTAVA’s purpose-built Security as a Service solutions cut through the noise of automated alerting and...
Verana Networks to Trial 5G mmWave Integrated Access & Backhaul Solution with Verizon
Verana Networks, a developer of innovative 5G radio-access networks (RAN) solutions for mmWave spectrum, announced it will conduct field trials of its ground-breaking 5G mmWave Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) solution with Verizon. Verana’s mmWave 5G small cells can provide wireless backhaul to other Verana 5G small cells while continuing...
3.3 Million Cyber-Attacks Hidden in Encrypted Traffic: Why Encryption for Network Security Is a Doubled-Edged Sword
The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solutions Architect at Gigamon on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Adrian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Deutsche Telekom Completes Partial Sale of its Tower Business in Germany & Austria
Deutsche Telekom completed the partial sale of its tower business in Germany and Austria, which is combined in the GD Towers unit, effective February 1, 2023. The Group had announced in July 2022 that it would sell 51 percent of GD Towers to DigitalBridge and Brookfield. With the closing of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom will receive a total of more than 10 billion euros from the buyers and GD Towers.
Ericsson, Intel & Microsoft Show Network Slicing Capabilities on Laptop
Powered by Intel processors and running on Windows 11 (OS), the interoperability development testing (IoDT) carried out recently at the Ericsson Lab in Sweden showed the use of multiple network slices on cellular-connected laptop devices for consumer and enterprise use cases such as mobile gaming and collaboration applications. The network...
MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace
MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced that MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
