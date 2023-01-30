Read full article on original website
Related
Even North Korea — one of Putin's last remaining allies — is backing away from helping Russia with its disastrous war with Ukraine
North Korea had planned to send workers to help Russia rebuild occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in November, Daily NK reported.
NPR
Pentagon is tracking a spy balloon, which it suspects belongs to China, over the U.S.
U.S. military officials say they are tracking a Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon that's been over the continental U.S. for the past couple of days. The Pentagon says the U.S. has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that has been over the continental U.S. for the past few days. U.S. officials say they believe the balloon has come from China. For more on this breaking story, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hi there, Greg.
NPR
Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Finkelstein, vice president of the Center for Naval Analyses, about the Pentagon saying a Chinese surveillance balloon is floating over Montana. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Dave Finkelstein is following all this. He is a former U.S. Army-China specialist, now a vice president at the Center...
NPR
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information....
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
NPR
What we know about the alleged Chinese government spy balloon
The U.S. military continues to monitor what they say is a Chinese surveillance balloon floating high over the country. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PAT RYDER: While we won't get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over the center of the continental United States.
NPR
Blinken postpones China trip after discovery of surveillance balloon
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China after the discovery of what the Pentagon alleges to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. China's government says it's a weather balloon. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Chase Doak was getting ready to leave his office in Billings, Mont., on Wednesday...
NPR
Spy balloon is spotted over Montana. Will it interfere with Blinken's China trip?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the first Cabinet secretary in the Biden Administration to visit China. His trip this weekend comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to boil. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at...
NPR
U.S. says Russia is violating nuclear treaty New START
This week the State Department notified Congress that Russia is not holding up its end of the bargain in the key arms control agreement. Inspections that stopped at the height of the pandemic have not yet resumed. And there are no signs of any real diplomacy to resolve this as the war in Ukraine strains relations. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
Ukraine needs more support even though Russia has fought poorly, Polish diplomat says
Allies of Ukraine are preparing for a second year of war. The anniversary of Russia's invasion is later this month. This means a second year of war for neighboring Poland, which has sent arms and aid to Ukraine. Poland's ambassador to the U.S. is Marek Magierowski. MAREK MAGIEROWSKI: We had...
NPR
Morning news brief
Chinese surveillance balloon, spotted over the U.S., complicates Antony Blinken's trip to China, a Guantánamo prisoner is released to Belize, report says Great Salt Lake is at risk of drying up. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make a short trip to China this...
NPR
College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with College Board CEO David Coleman and director of Advanced Placement African American Studies Brandi Waters about curriculum changes that have drawn criticism. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Let's turn now to the backlash the College Board is facing over its new AP course in African...
NPR
January saw the strongest job gains since last summer
U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs in January — far more than forecasters had expected. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in more than half a century. SCOTT DETROW, HOST:. We got a report on January's job growth today, and it was a blockbuster....
NPR
Tensions rise in the wake of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
In the wake of recent violence, members of Israel's right wing are calling for tougher action against Palestinians — which could just harden the attitudes of Palestinians bearing the brunt. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Let's head overseas now. The recent violence that's rocked Israel and the West Bank raises...
NPR
Economic forecasters think hiring slowed a little bit in January
The U.S. job market remains tight, with unemployment at or near a half-century low. The Labor Department reports Friday morning on job gains for the month of January. Looking ahead to this morning's jobs report, an economist said to expect the unexpected. And he was right. We got it. So in a sense, the unexpected was expected. But in any case, a monthly snapshot from the Labor Department shows U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs in January, which is far more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969 - in a different century. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Scott, good morning.
Comments / 0