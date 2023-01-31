ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Banchero, Magic rally from early hole, beat 76ers 119-109

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRpcn_0kWs77Sx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Byhz6_0kWs77Sx00

Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night.

Mo Wagner scored 22 points and his younger brother Franz Wagner scored 19 for the Magic, who stopped a three-game skid and ended the Sixers' seven-game winning streak.

It was the latest win over one of the NBA's top teams for the Magic, who improved to 15-11 since their 6-20 start.

“They are learning from experiences,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “They are finding ways to bounce back and believe in each other and understand that it’s got to start on the defensive side of the ball.”

Orlando has beaten Boston three times, Golden State twice, Dallas, Phoenix and now Philadelphia.

“We are a very good team,” Banchero said. “We just have to learn how to put this effort out every night. We have to be able to take this game and take it to the next game and the game after that no matter who the opponent is.”

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, his 27th game this season scoring 30 or more and his ninth in the past 10. But he also led the Sixers in turnovers with six, got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter and was visibly frustrated by Orlando's physical defense.

The Magic forced 19 turnovers and held Philly to 19 points in the fourth quarter. The 21-point deficit was the largest Orlando has overcome this season and the sixth-largest in franchise history.

The Magic methodically worked their way back from the early hole, trimming the Sixers' lead to 10 points at halftime. Orlando went ahead for the first time on a 3-pointer by Gary Harris in the third quarter.

“We just wanted to challenge them and turn the heat up,” Banchero said. “We weren’t doing that in the first half and gave them too many easy buckets. You’re not going to stop Embiid, you just have to challenge him and make it difficult on him and we did a good job.”

The Magic took the lead for good with 7:03 to play when Mo Wagner made a reverse layup, was fouled and converted the free throw. Wagner converted another three-point play 19 seconds later when he was fouled by Embiid on a driving layup.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers unsuccessfully challenged the foul call on Embiid, insisting his big man had established defensive position.

Cole Anthony followed with a 3-pointer to complete a 9-0 Orlando run, and the Sixers got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

“I don’t think we played with any pace,” Rivers said. “Their pressure, their physicality ... they got into us. We turned the ball over. We were flopping to try to draw fouls. We just turned it off and couldn’t get it back.”

Tobias Harris and James Harden scored 17 points apiece for the Sixers.

TIP-INS

Magic: Almost four years after the Sixers traded him to Orlando, Markelle Fultz played his first game in Philadelphia as a visitor. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has been injured each time the Magic played in Philly since the trade, although he played a road game against the Sixers in 2020 during the pandemic bubble in Florida. Fultz finished with 12 points and 10 assists and said the experience was “amazing.”

76ers: Philadelphia has been the hottest team in the NBA for nearly two months but has benefited from playing the league's third-easiest schedule entering Monday night's game. The Sixers have the second-toughest remaining schedule and will play 17 games in March, including 11 on the road.

UP NEXT

The teams play again at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

James Harden Reacts to Being Left Off All-Star Game Roster

The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday. With only seven spots to fill in each conference, there will always be players who didn’t make the cut, and therefore considered a snub. That’s where James Harden comes in. Harden was among the notable names...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Associated Press

Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster

DALLAS (AP) — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games together, these Stars are leading the Western Conference. “Every year you start, you put a team together, and there’s always going to be question marks,” said Nill, in his 10th season as the Stars GM. “You have ideas how you think you’re going to come together, but there’s always the unknown. … This year has been one of those years where right from the start, you could just see everything was kind of jelling.” The Stars (28-13-10, 66 points) have their trio of 2017 draft picks that just keep getting better: All-Star winger Jason Robertson, goaltender Jake Oettinger and defenseman Miro Heiskanen. The seemingly ageless Joe Pavelski, at 38 and already re-signed for next season, is on the high-scoring top line with Robertson and point-a-game winger Roope Hintz. Wyatt Johnston, their first-round pick in 2021 and half Pavelski’s age, has 13 goals.
DALLAS, TX
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
597M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy