After looking at the potential acquisition of Karel Vejmelka in an effort to improve the Washington Capitals’ goaltending tandem, this article goes into detail about what it would take to fill the need for a new blueliner in D.C. A name that has been involved in rumors for months now is Minnesota Wild defender Matt Dumba. As the trade deadline approaches, Dumba could be a player they look at as a fit while taking on the risk of him leaving in free agency. Looking at the injuries the team has faced this season, he could play the role of someone who plays the most minutes on the back end while being a threat at both ends of the ice.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO