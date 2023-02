MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team was unable to finish the comeback and fell 62-55 to Saint Mary's Thursday night in Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves (7-15, 2-10) took an early 13-9 lead over the Gaels (11-12, 5-7), but a 22-point second quarter for SMC put them on top. Pepperdine scored 27 points in the fourth quarter, including a 12-point scoring run, but that wasn't enough to surpass Saint Mary's.

