ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MMAmania.com

Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway

Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theScore

Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate

The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury

Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington will end up in UFC welterweight 'no man's land' if he stays inactive

Daniel Cormier is warning that Colby Covington will be left out of the UFC welterweight title picture if he doesn’t get a fight booked. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) was last seen in action when he scored a lopsided unanimous decision over former training partner Jorge Masvidal in March 2022 at UFC 272. The win kept him sitting at No. 2 spot in the UFC’s welterweight rankings, but Cormier thinks being inactive will only hurt him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy