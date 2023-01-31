Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Paulo Costa reacts after Dana White makes Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC: “They offered 500M but I said no”
Paulo Costa is reacting after Dana Whites made Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC. It was announced yesterday that the UFC has entered into a multiyear sponsorship deal with PRIME, the hydration drink co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI. PRIME will replace the previous contract...
sportszion.com
“Negotiation of the contract was very disrespectful” Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley expresses outrage on failed KSI fight
Former Welterweight champion Tyron ‘T-Wood’ Woodley has recently come forward with information relating to a failed Tyron Woodley vs KSI fight contract. The 170lber is no longer in his prime and many suspect him to be fighting for money. Unfortunately, he was treated poorly probably owing to his bad record in the past.
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway
Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
theScore
Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate
The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s has already choose his next opponent for comeback in a summer sizzler – this will be some scrap!
Erguson was last in action last September in a short-notice showdown with the recently-departed Nate Diaz – which he lost via fourth-round submission. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Dubliner, however, is fighting fit and...
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington will end up in UFC welterweight 'no man's land' if he stays inactive
Daniel Cormier is warning that Colby Covington will be left out of the UFC welterweight title picture if he doesn’t get a fight booked. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) was last seen in action when he scored a lopsided unanimous decision over former training partner Jorge Masvidal in March 2022 at UFC 272. The win kept him sitting at No. 2 spot in the UFC’s welterweight rankings, but Cormier thinks being inactive will only hurt him.
theScore
Vera-Sandhagen moved to UFC San Antonio; Santos-Blanchfield new Feb. 18 headliner
The pivotal bantamweight clash between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will take place one month later than expected. Vera-Sandhagen has been pushed back to the UFC San Antonio main event on March 25 at AT&T Center, the promotion announced. The fight was originally scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Bisping On Power Slap Contestant’s Near Withdrawal After Locker Room Slap: ‘Doctor Says That He’s Totally Fine’
A Power Slap League contestant claimed he felt ill after Michael Bisping slapped hours before his slap fight. “The Count” addressed the subject and shared his theory of what might have happened to the contestant. UFC commentator Michael Bisping was at the Apex to be a presenter at Dana...
Ariel Helwani responds to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan: “Especially rich coming from the guy who was pushing false narratives”
Ariel Helwani is responding to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The two very popular YouTube podcasters, Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ and Joe Rogan on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ are apparently coming to heads. Rogan, 55, insinuated that Helwani asked leading questions of his...
Comments / 0