Texas State

New Couple Alert & Pastor Claims Demons Play Rihanna in Hell [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

Source: c/s / Reach Media


Gary has all your celebrity news and gossip from the weekend to fill you up on this beautiful Monday morning!

He first details the latest rumors swirling around a new potential power couple in Hollywood, which comes after Radar Online shared details about Common and Jennifer Hudson now dating, and allegedly have been keeping it a secret for months! The crew discusses if they like these two together and if there is any potential in this relationship working long-term, especially based on Common’s past dating history!

Plus in some news that will leave you scratching your head, Gary dishes on the viral TikTok pastor who claims to have once died, gone to Hell, and is here to report that Rihanna and others stay on the Devil’s playlist.

“There’s a section in hell where music was playing. It was the same music that we hear on the Earth, but as opposed to entertainers singing it, the music, demons were singing it,” Gerald Johnson said.

A leader of a ministry in Texas, he added “when musicians do drugs, they can open a portal to hell that allows demons to whisper lyrics to them, which ultimately allows Satan to control people. “Here, music is to get over a breakup. ‘Don’t worry, be happy,’ ‘I bust the windows out your car,’ or, ‘under my umbrella,’ whatever,” he shared, referring to songs by Bobby McFerrin, Jazmine Sullivan, and Rihanna.

Listen to the full conversation and weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section!

CALIFORNIA STATE
