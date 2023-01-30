ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards

PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Turning colder heading into February

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The steady snow diminishes to flurries by this evening. Temperatures will be falling into the teens overnight. A mostly cloudy sky Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures only around 20 degrees. We have more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday. High temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range. We...
OHIO STATE
hourdetroit.com

This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
CANTON, OH
akronohiomoms.com

Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Ohio

Are you looking for fun and budget-friendly activities to enjoy during spring break with your family? Look no further than your own backyard in Ohio! With a variety of museums, zoos, parks, trails, and outdoor adventures, Ohio offers plenty of opportunities for families to make memories and have a great time.
OHIO STATE
moderncampground.com

Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Popular Ohio snack brand closing after more than 110 years

One of the most prominent names in Ohio-made snacks is calling it quits. The Dayton-based Mikesell’s, which has been open since 1910, announced in a statement that it plans to close its doors while transferring brand rights to another snack manufacturer. “To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so...
DAYTON, OH
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Eagle Opening 1st Ground-Up GetGo Drive-Thru Location

Giant Eagle-owned and -operated GetGo Café + Market has disclosed plans for a grand-opening celebration in honor of its newest location, in Mentor, Ohio – its first ground-up store under the convenience store banner to include a drive-thru lane. The Groundhog Day-themed event will take place on Feb. 2 at 6800 Center Street in Mentor, beginning at 9 a.m., with the giant sub-cutting ceremony – GetGo’s version of a ribbon-cutting ceremony – at 12:30 p.m. Festivities will include live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and appearances by local celebrities.
MENTOR, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners

CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Auburn Township fire heavily damages home

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH

