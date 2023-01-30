Giant Eagle-owned and -operated GetGo Café + Market has disclosed plans for a grand-opening celebration in honor of its newest location, in Mentor, Ohio – its first ground-up store under the convenience store banner to include a drive-thru lane. The Groundhog Day-themed event will take place on Feb. 2 at 6800 Center Street in Mentor, beginning at 9 a.m., with the giant sub-cutting ceremony – GetGo’s version of a ribbon-cutting ceremony – at 12:30 p.m. Festivities will include live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and appearances by local celebrities.

MENTOR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO