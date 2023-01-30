Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards
PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Turning colder heading into February
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The steady snow diminishes to flurries by this evening. Temperatures will be falling into the teens overnight. A mostly cloudy sky Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures only around 20 degrees. We have more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday. High temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range. We...
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
hourdetroit.com
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio
Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
Woman killed in Akron fire identified
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
akronohiomoms.com
Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Ohio
Are you looking for fun and budget-friendly activities to enjoy during spring break with your family? Look no further than your own backyard in Ohio! With a variety of museums, zoos, parks, trails, and outdoor adventures, Ohio offers plenty of opportunities for families to make memories and have a great time.
moderncampground.com
Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand
As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
614now.com
Popular Ohio snack brand closing after more than 110 years
One of the most prominent names in Ohio-made snacks is calling it quits. The Dayton-based Mikesell’s, which has been open since 1910, announced in a statement that it plans to close its doors while transferring brand rights to another snack manufacturer. “To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Eagle Opening 1st Ground-Up GetGo Drive-Thru Location
Giant Eagle-owned and -operated GetGo Café + Market has disclosed plans for a grand-opening celebration in honor of its newest location, in Mentor, Ohio – its first ground-up store under the convenience store banner to include a drive-thru lane. The Groundhog Day-themed event will take place on Feb. 2 at 6800 Center Street in Mentor, beginning at 9 a.m., with the giant sub-cutting ceremony – GetGo’s version of a ribbon-cutting ceremony – at 12:30 p.m. Festivities will include live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and appearances by local celebrities.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners
CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
Orange Village firefighter dies unexpectedly
The Orange Village Fire Department mourns the death of one of its own.
cleveland19.com
Auburn Township fire heavily damages home
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Calling all dog owners: Ohio license deadline is Tuesday
The deadline for your Fido or Spot to get licensed for the year is swiftly approaching.
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
‘Devastated’: Former 25-year Mogadore police chief dies
His successes led him to be chosen for "many prestigious posts including personal security for several U.S. presidents," according to the police department.
